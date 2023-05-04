The Charlotte baseball team defeated the No. 7 University of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Tuesday, May 2, 7-3 in Conway, S.C.
This is Charlotte’s second win against a top 10-ranked opponent, with the first being in March against the then-ranked No. 4 University of South Carolina. This is the first time since 2017 that Charlotte has defeated multiple top 10 teams when the 49ers defeated No. 6 North Carolina State University and No. 8 East Carolina University.
With the win, Charlotte moves to 23-21 overall with a 12-8 record in Conference USA (C-USA) play. Coastal Carolina now moves to 28-15 overall with a 15-6 record in the Sun Belt.
How it happened
Coastal Carolina got on the board first in the opening inning. Caden Bodine hit a grounder that led to the first run being scored.
Charlotte answered in the second inning with a Blake Jackson double that scored two runs. After two innings, the 49ers led 2-1.
The Chanticleers tied the game in the third when Payton Eeles scored on a wild pitch. Coastal took the lead in the fourth when Eeles singled to give the Chanticleers a 3-2 advantage.
The back-and-forth game continued as Charlotte retook the lead in the fifth. Austin Knight got hit by a pitch to score a run, followed by a Kaden Hopson single to give the 49ers the lead back 4-3.
In the eighth inning, Jack Dragum grounded out to score a run, followed by Dante DeFranco scoring off a wild pitch to give Charlotte control of the game 6-3.
The 49ers added to their lead in the ninth when DeFranco doubled to add another run to the scoreboard. Collin Kramer finished it out for the 49ers in the ninth with three straight outs to give Charlotte the victory 7-3.
Takeaways
Charlotte made an early pitching change after 2.2 innings replacing Miles Langhorne for Kramer. This change worked well for the 49ers as Kramer pitched the rest of the game, only giving up two hits, one run and seven strikeouts.
The pitching and the hot bats of the 49ers were the keys to victory. Charlotte doubled the number of Coastal 12 to six. Hopson and DeFranco led Charlotte in hits, having three hits and one RBI each.
While Charlotte has a solid C-USA record, they need to be more consistent to win the conference. Charlotte has proven they can take on and defeat top teams; however, the 49ers have sometimes been inconsistent. The 49ers came into the contest losing four straight games.
Next up
Charlotte travels back to the Queen City to take on the Florida Atlantic University Owls in a weekend series from Friday, May. 5, through Sunday, May 7. The games will be played at Hayes Stadium and streaming live on ESPN +.
