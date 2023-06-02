Despite being only a sophomore, Charlotte baseball's Cam Fisher is already making his mark on the field. Helping lead the 49ers both offensively and defensively, Fisher has performed record-breaking performances both at bat and in the outfield.
Concluding the Conference-USA (C-USA) Tournament, Fisher hit six home runs, drove in 13 runs and took 33 total bases, all three breaking tournament records.
Tallying 30 home runs this season, Fisher has become Charlotte's single-season home run leader, breaking the previous record of 27 set by James Matan in 1998. Fisher is now tied for the most home runs across all Division 1 baseball.
Prior to his performance at Charlotte, Fisher redshirted his first year at the University of Mississippi before attending Walters State Community College. The experience he collected prepared him for his now Division 1 athletic career.
Fisher said he learned the importance of character and mental toughness.
"If you have a great work ethic and a high character, you're going to go a long way, and that's not just sports [but] anything in life," Fisher said.
When at practice, Fisher approaches everything like he would in a live game. He thinks of training as an opportunity to stand out to his teammates and coaches.
Fisher believes that practice is the best place to show players' confidence in themselves.
"You can not take a day off if you want to be the player that you want to be," Fisher said. "If you want to go where you want to go, there are no days off."
Continuing to perform at a high level has allowed Fisher to become a leader at Charlotte.
Having the mentality of taking things as they come, staying positive and depending on his support system of teammates, coaches and family has helped him grow this season.
Fisher said that confidence is key when it comes to competition.
"I'm the best," Fisher said. "If you walk into that box and you're thinking anything other than 'I'm better than anybody,' then you're already beat."
Along with developing offensively at Charlotte, Fisher enjoys his defensive position in the outfield. He said it feels like playing catch, and that is when he feels most free.
Fisher said he could list 100 people who have impacted his baseball career but would have to put his parents on top.
"Some may say it's generic, but my parents have sacrificed so much for me and my sister," Fisher said. "Without the sacrifices they've made, I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am today."
Along with the unconditional support from his family, Fisher said he has also found a group of brothers at Charlotte that are an important aspect of his support system.
"I hope that when I leave this place, and people talk about me, I hope they say, 'that guy always had my back,'" Fisher said. "We love each other, and I would go to war with any of them."
After defeating the Dallas Baptist University Patriots, the 49ers became C-USA Tournament Champions for the first time in program history, securing an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament.
Next up
Charlotte was selected to the Clemson Regional, earning the No. 3 seed. Fisher and the 49ers will face the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Volunteers on Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPNU and through the CUSA.tv radio station.