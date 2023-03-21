The Charlotte baseball team faced off against the Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) Bulldogs in a series from Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20.
After dropping the first game, Charlotte rallied to win the last two securing its first Conference USA (C-USA) series of the year. After LA Tech won the first game 2-1, Charlotte's bats started to heat up as they won the Saturday and Sunday matchups by a combined score of 23-6.
Charlotte moves to 8-11 overall and 2-1 in C-USA play.
Game one
LA Tech scored first as Ethan Bates hit a home run in the bottom of the first to take a quick 1-0 lead.
After a quiet second inning, the Bulldogs returned to work in the third when a Karson Evans RBI single brought home a second run.
Despite hits in the second and third inning, Charlotte could not score. That changed in the fifth inning when Cam Fisher singled to bring in Kaden Hopson to narrow LA Tech's lead to 2-1.
The 49ers could not find the second run they needed to tie the game, and LA Tech took the matchup 2-1. The pitching was stellar for both sides, as the teams combined for 12 hits.
Game two
Unlike the first game, the second matchup was an offensive showcase. LA Tech started the scoring as Jona Hogart hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first.
Charlotte answered back in the second, scoring four runs.
Dante DeFranco singled to bring home Jack Dragum. Then, Blake Jackson followed with a double to bring home two runners: Austin Knight and DeFranco.
Spencer Nolan scored the last run in the second on a passed ball. Charlotte regained the lead, 4-1.
The Bulldogs hit the contest's second home run, bringing home two and narrowing Charlotte's lead 4-3.
The 49ers continued where they left off in the third with three more runs. Charlotte increased their lead to 7-3.
After loading the bases, Dragum hit a sacrifice fly to score Fisher, and a Knight sacrifice bunt brought Jake Cunningham home. Finally, DeFranco singled for his second RBI that brought Cunningham home.
After a quiet fourth inning, Charlotte returned to work in the fifth. Dragum doubled to bring home Cunningham and Fisher. Then, DeFranco followed with a single to score Dragum. Charlotte extended the lead to 10-3.
The Bulldogs got a jolt with the game's third home run from Philip Matulia in the sixth, followed by a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it a 10-5 ball game.
The 49ers answered in the eighth inning when Brandon Stahlman singled to push the lead to 11-6.
After a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth by LA Tech, Charlotte recorded the last three runs of the game in the ninth.
A Jackson RBI single, followed by two wild pitches, brought two 49ers home, giving Charlotte a 14-6 win.
Game three
In the series finale, Charlotte pitched a shutout and recorded 13 hits.
After a quiet first three innings, Dragum singled to score Cunningham and Fisher, giving the 49ers a 2-0 advantage.
Charlotte kept things going in the sixth inning, scoring five runs. Cunningham hit a two-run home run, and Spencer Nolan doubled.
Knight finished the inning with a double to push the 49ers' lead to 7-0.
The 49ers finished the game with two runs in the eighth and ninth to secure a 9-0 win in the series finale.
Takeaways
Charlotte's pitching was stellar in the series. Despite giving up six runs in Saturday's matchup, Charlotte's pitchers only allowed two runs on Friday and pitched their first shutout of the season on Sunday.
Charlotte's hitting has been decent all year, and this series shows how dangerous the team can be when. If Charlotte can have their pitching complement its hitting, the 49ers are a team to watch in the C-USA.
Next up
Charlotte is back in action on Tuesday, March 21, when they take on the No. 4 University of South Carolina Gamecocks at Truist Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights, in Uptown Charlotte.
The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.