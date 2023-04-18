The Charlotte baseball team swept the Rice University Owls in a weekend series on Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, in Houston.
The 49ers are now on a five-game win streak. After the series, Charlotte moves to 19-15 overall and 9-5 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. Rice falls to 16-21 overall and 6-9 in C-USA play.
Game one
The series' first game was a pitching duel that saw both sides combine for 28 strikeouts.
Wyatt Hudepohl led Charlotte on the mound with 13 strikeouts and only gave up four hits. Rice's Parker Smith was solid from the mound, recording 14 strikeouts and giving up three hits and one run.
The game was scoreless until the ninth innings. Charlotte had two timely hits to score the game's only run. After a Brandon Stahlman double, Jake Cunningham singled to give the 49ers a 1-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the ninth, Rice had a man on second with two outs. Evan Michelson secured the final out for his third save of the season and secured the 49ers a 1-0 victory.
NINERS WIN!!!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/9Zv0STD8xB— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 15, 2023
Game two
Again, Charlotte was led by their pitching—the three pitchers for the 49ers only allowed four hits and one run.
The Owls scored the first run of the game off a Jack Riedel double in the second inning.
The 49ers answered in the third when Cunningham homered to score two runs. After three innings, Charlotte led 2-1.
Later in the sixth inning, a Stahlman sacrifice flyout extended the Charlotte lead to 3-1. Jack Dragum homered in the seventh, pushing the 49ers lead to 4-1.
Charlotte closed out the game 4-1, and Andrew Spolyar recorded his second win of the season.
We'll take the series, thank you very much!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/kWJ2AYnRHh— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 15, 2023
Game three
The 49ers had an offensive clinic in the third matchup scoring 16 runs with seven coming in the ninth.
After four scoreless innings, Charlotte scored five runs in the fifth.
Cunningham and Cam Fisher both doubled for the first two runs. Then, Stahlman homered to score the final three runs. The 49ers led 5-0.
Spencer Nolan homered in the sixth to increase the lead to 6-0. Then the Owls answered in the sixth as Guy Garibay Jr tripled and Manny Garza singled to cut into the lead, making it 6-2.
Austin Knight hit the third home run for Charlotte in the seventh inning, extending the lead to 9-2.
The 49ers opened the game in the ninth. Nolan singled, followed by Fisher and Will Butcher home runs to push the lead to 14-2. Knight singled, and a wild pitch allowed Kaden Hopson to score.
The 49ers closed out the game 16-2 to sweep the Owls.
Just a friendly reminder to do some spring cleaning this week! 🧹🧹🧹#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/TfOcMeXBWa— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 16, 2023
Takeaways
Charlotte's pitching was vital in the series. The 49ers held Rice to three runs in the entire series with a shutout in Friday's matchup.
On Sunday, the 49ers' offensive explosion saw five home runs, with Stahlman leading Charlotte in hits with four.
Next up
Charlotte travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the No. 17 University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. and will be streaming on ACC Network Extra.