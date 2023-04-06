The Charlotte baseball team played Radford University Highlanders on Tuesday, April 4, at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. The 49ers won 10-0 in seven innings due to a run rule.
The 49ers are now 14-14 overall and 5-4 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. This is the 49er's second consecutive shutout for the squad.
How it happened
Five Charlotte pitchers were on the mound on Tuesday, starting with Collin Kramer, Clark Dearman, Breven Yarbo, Miles Langhorne and Nick Cosentino. Kramer started the game by pitching three innings and striking out four batters.
The 49ers struck out 10 of the Highlander batter, which marked the 15th game with double-digit strikeouts this season.
In the first inning, Charlotte scored three runs. A Cam Fisher double started things off, scoring Kaden Hopson. Then a wild pitch allowed Jack Dragum to score, and the 49ers ended the inning with a sacrifice ground out.
Austin Knight kept the scoring going with a homer in the second inning, extending Charlotte's lead to 4-0. This was Knight's fourth home run this season.
Blast No. 4⃣ on the season for @knightaustin14!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/jRh7WiGxIK— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 4, 2023
The 49ers were held scoreless in the third inning but picked things back up in the fourth when Dragum homered to bring home two runs.
No one has a hotter bat than @Dragum23 right now 🔥🔥🔥#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/JQKSnkhYZc— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 4, 2023
In the fifth inning, Jake Cunningham homered, and Fisher singled to bring another runner home in the sixth to make it an 8-0 game. This was Fisher's 13th game with multiple hits, and he leads the 49ers in multi-hit games.
Just turn and watch it fly ✈️✈️✈️#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/DvldCxPWRZ— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 4, 2023
In the seventh inning, the 49ers scored the final runs of the contest. A Brandon Stahlman single scored Spencer Nolan and Calvert Clark to seal the contest 10-0.
Takeaways
Fisher continues to develop his name and has earned his way into USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.
Seven players recorded hits in the win and drew eight walks. This was the 49ers' 10th game of the season with multiple home runs and fifth with three homers.
Next up
The 49ers are back in action for a three-game series against the No. 24 University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners on April 6-7. The series will start with a doubleheader starting on Thursday at 11 a.m. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game's conclusion. All the games will be available to stream on ESPN+.