The Charlotte 49ers baseball team defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 5-0 Tuesday evening, April 28, at Hayes Stadium. The team improved their record to 24-16. This is the 49er's third shutout of the year and extends their win streak to five games.
Matt Brooks was the winning pitcher making his record 3-1 after going 7.1 innings and only giving up four hits and two walks with a career-best 10 strikeouts.
Starting the game for the Bulldogs, they reached base off a throwing error by Austin Knight but would soon get a quick three outs after that with two pop us to shortstop and a strikeout.
In the bottom of the first, the 49ers had a fly and ground out by Nate Furman and Jack Dragum, followed by a walk by Knight and David McCabe. Then a foul out to first base by Jake Cunningham.
A quick strikeout for Brooks and then forcing a groundout to second for the second out. The Bulldogs got their first hit of the game with a single to left field, but little would happen as the next hitter would be struck out swinging for the third out.
In the bottom inning, the 49ers opened their scoring account with a three-run home run by Huck Wathan, bringing in Will Butcher and Cam Fisher, making the score 3-0. There was not too much action in the third and fourth inning for either team with strikeouts, fly out, walks, and only one hit by the 49ers in the fourth inning.
The fifth inning was quick for the 49ers on the defensive end, getting two flyouts and a groundout keeping the Bulldogs hitless and off the board. The bottom of the inning produced another scoring run by the 49ers. McCabe belts a home run down the right-field line after Knight was walked. This made the score 5-0.
Another hitless production from the Bulldogs as they lined, popped, and struck out in the inning. For the 49ers, two early strikeouts, then a single to center field by Wathan, and advancing to second off a fielding error by the centerfielder.
Wathan would then advance again off a wild pitch to third but was left stranded by a ground out by Furman.
The same storyline for the Bulldogs with a three and out in the seventh inning. For the 49ers in this inning, there was much that happened, with one hit and one stranded on base before the final out of the inning.
The eighth inning gave the Bulldogs their last two hits but also left them both on base as they were not able to capitalize on the opportunity.
The game would end in the top of the ninth with three strikeouts coming from Spencer Giesting.
Up next
Charlotte 49ers Baseball is back in action this Wednesday, April 27, to host North Carolina A&T at 6 p.m.
