The Charlotte baseball team took on the Old Dominion University (ODU) Monarchs for a scheduled three-game weekend series from Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12, at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium.
The 49ers secured a first-game win dominating the Monarchs 10-2 but took an 11-2 loss the following day. Sunday's matchup was canceled due to inclement weather.
The 49ers carried a four-game losing streak coming into the weekend but ultimately broke the Monarchs' 12-game winning streak at the start of the series. Charlotte now stands with a 6-9 overall record.
Game one
Charlotte got a quick start following three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Cunningham, Cam Fisher and Will Butcher all scored.
The Monarchs answered with a home run in the top of the second but could not hold on as three more 49ers scored. Cunningham and Fisher recorded homers in the inning to push the 49ers lead to 6-1.
That'll do for number 2⃣ for Jake this season!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/XR05BULA18— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 10, 2023
The third inning and the top of the fourth were quiet until Fisher recorded his second homer of the day making it an 8-1 lead.
Give a man a fish, he eats for a day.Give @32CamFisher a bat, he rakes for life.#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/6bOsbhLweb— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 11, 2023
The Monarchs tacked on another run in the top of the sixth as Luke Waters homered to cut the 49ers' lead to 8-2.
Answering an error by the Monarchs, Charlotte saw another two runs to the plate, extending the lead to 10-2. No further runs were scored, which closed out the game.
Charlotte's pitcher Wyatt Hudepohl set a program and Conference USA (C-USA) record with 17 strikeouts in a game. Hudepohl's achievement marks the most strikeouts recorded by any pitcher in Division I baseball this season.
Tonight was 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨 for @WyattHudepohl with 17 K's during the game vs. ODU!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/LIMQV9SP1D— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 11, 2023
The 49ers showed offensive production, clocking in 11 hits during the game. Fisher acquired two more home runs to his season total of nine, tied for third in the country.
Game two
The Monarchs opened up the game with three runs in the first inning. Charlotte failed to reach base in the bottom of the inning.
Charlotte struggled to find a rhythm as the Monarchs kept the 49ers scoreless for the next two innings. ODU used this momentum to their advantage by loading the bases and expanding their lead to 7-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Josh Patrick doubled down the line and scored Butcher to add the first run for the 49ers. After two walks and a single by Cunningham, outfielder Blake Jackson reached base to add a second run making it 9-2.
The Monarchs added two more runs, and Charlotte could not get anything else going in the contest.
ODU held on to defeat Charlotte 11-2.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/1vuL4AS1t2— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 11, 2023
Charlotte only had six hits while the Monarchs rallied off 15, which is tied for the most hits the 49ers have allowed this season.
Takeaways
Hudepohl was solid on the mound, which helped the 49ers snap a four-game skid. During the first game, Hudepohl did not permit a single walk and had many strikeouts in the contest.
Not allowing runs during each inning would help the 49ers catch momentum before the lead differential expands. The Monarchs were allowed to score in all but two innings in the second game.
Leaving runners on base is becoming a problem for the 49ers, as 16 players were stranded throughout the two games. Following through with runners on base will be crucial.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium to take on No. 18 North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, March 14. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.