This weekend, the Charlotte 49er baseball team traveled to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to face off against conference foe Middle Tennessee (MT). The first game started Thursday, April 14th, and ran through Saturday afternoon. The 49ers fell in the tightly contested series, two games to one, dropping their third straight series.
Game 1 (3-4, MT in 11)
Charlotte started hot on Thursday night with a two-run first inning. Jack Dragum and Cam Fisher singled to the right side to get on base. Josh Madole then hit a chopper to the first baseman, who barely missed the ball. The second baseman was forced to make the play but threw an inaccurate throw to the pitcher covering the bag. Dragum and Fisher were hustling home with two outs and narrowly made it to gain the opening lead.
The 49ers held that lead to the fourth until the Blue Raiders cashed in a two-run inning of their own, putting them up one. Strikeouts were the theme of the contest until the 9th inning.
Charlotte, down one, needed a big play to send the game into extra innings, and with an RBI triple from Jake Cunningham, the 49ers did just that. MT threatened to score both in the ninth and tenth innings with runners on third, but with clutch strikeouts by Colby Bruce, he stranded the runners.
The 49ers held on until the 11th, but ultimately the Blue Raiders hit a walk-off winner to take the opening game.
Game 2 (10-5, Charlotte)
The 49ers came out cruising against the Blue Raiders on Friday night. With a chopper up the middle from Fisher, Nate Furman came around to score in the first to give Charlotte another game-opening lead. In the second, Kaden Hopson grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, allowing Madole to make it home, putting the 49ers up 2-0 early.
However, the scoring wasn't done for the 49ers. They had their biggest inning of the game in the third with four runs. Furman and Dragum both hit singles to sit on the corners, allowing Fisher to collect his second RBI. Will Butcher came up to bat next and was walked, loading the bases. Madole then stepped up to the plate and hit a fly-ball deep right to bring Dragum home. Cunningham was up next and singled to the left, bringing Fisher home.
To end the inning, Butcher made it home next at-bat when Hopson found the gap in left. Charlotte kept the momentum going and added three more runs in the fourth, getting the 49ers to a comfortable 9-0 lead. Charlotte maintained the pressure, and pitcher Tony Rossi closed out the Blue Raiders' late push, clinching the 10-5 win for the 49ers.
Game 3 (7-10, MT)
The 49ers carried over their fantastic offensive performance into Saturday's crucial matchup. After no hits reached the wall in the first two games, Charlotte hit four out of the park for only the third time this season.
The first one came in the third inning when Dragum turned a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left to hit a two-run homer. The success continued for the 49ers as Madole and Butcher both hit solo home runs to take a 4-0 lead in the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, MT finally got on the board, but Charlotte got the run back in the sixth when Drew Tyndall notched a pinch-hit single.
Tyndall's hit opened the door, and Butcher gained his second RBI of the game off the wall in left-center field, giving the 49ers a 5-1 lead. The bottom of the sixth was the breaking point for the 49ers, as MT netted nine runs with only four hits. Four Blue Raiders were walked, and with a grand slam over the wall in left, Charlotte's lead quickly disappeared. Despite the adversity, the 49ers didn't quit.
Madole scored Dragum from second thanks to a single into the right infield in the seventh. Charlotte entered the ninth inning down four, and with a second home run from Dragum, the deficit was only three. Fisher followed up the home run with a double, and Knight sent one deep off the top wall that was ruled to not have left the park. The tying run was at the plate, but a double play ended the 49ers' comeback effort.
Up next
Charlotte comes back home for a pivotal stretch of games next week, starting with Coastal Carolina Tuesday, April 19th, at 6 p.m. After the head-to-head matchup, UAB comes to town Friday through Sunday, as the 49ers hope to break their losing streak in the conference.
