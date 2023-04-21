The Charlotte baseball team fell to the No. 6 East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates 6-2 on April 19 at Truist Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/3hgULQrIs7— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 20, 2023
With the loss, the 49ers have lost two straight, with their overall record falling to 19-17.
How it happened
ECU started the night quickly, scoring in their second at-bat. Carter Cunningham homered to left center field to give the Pirates the early 1-0.
In the third inning, Charlotte tied things up when Jake Cunningham doubled to right field, scoring Austin Knight. The game was tied at one apiece.
ECU took the lead back in the fourth after a three-run homerun from Justin Wilcoxen, giving the Pirates a 4-1 lead. The homer scored Cam Clonch and Alec Makarewicz.
M4 | The Pirates retake the lead.ECU 4CLT 1#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 19, 2023
The Pirates kept things going in the fifth, scoring two more runs off a Joey Berini single. ECU extended their lead to 6-1.
The 49ers tried to make a comeback after Blake Jackson, a defensive replacement in the fifth, recorded his first home run. The homer made it a 6-2 contest.
BLAKE JACKSON!!!ECU 6CLT 2#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/Y7P5getU9G— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 20, 2023
Neither team scored any more runs in the final four innings, keeping the score at 6-2.
In the ninth, the 49ers got multiple players on base but could not convert.
Brandon Stahlman made it to third base after a single in the first at-bat of the ninth but a strikeout and flyball ended the game for Charlotte.
Takeaways
Charlotte used five pitchers in the contest, while ECU used four. AJ Wilson took the loss for Charlotte after going 0.1 innings and giving up two runs. Danny Beal recorded the win in the contest for the Pirates, going three innings and giving up one hit, no runs and had six strikeouts.
Charlotte's Miles Langhorne only allowed one run against ECU in three innings while striking out five.
Hale Sims and Clark Dearman went for a combined was in 3.4 innings, giving up only two hits and no runs. Dearman also retired five batters in the contest, with three being strikeouts.
Next up
The 49ers will end their week with a Conference USA (C-USA) series at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium to play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on April 21-23. You can watch it live on ESPN+.