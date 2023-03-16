Charlotte baseball suffered a 16-3 loss at the hands of North Carolina
on Tuesday, March 14. The Charlotte baseball team hosted the No. 18 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Tar Heels at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium.
The contest took place in front of a sold-out crowd with only standing-room tickets remaining; despite getting the early lead, the 49ers fell 16-3 to the Tar Heels.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said the fans deserved better from the team.
"Everybody except our team did their part tonight. Excited about the fanbase showing up; we just have to do a better job as a team playing the brand of baseball we are capable of. We didn't tonight, which was disappointing," said Woodard. "The fanbase and everybody behind the scenes, our gameday staff, did a tremendous job, and I want to apologize for the display we put on tonight."
With the loss, Charlotte falls to 6-10 on the season. North Carolina improved to 13-5.
How it happened
Starting pitcher Andrew Spolyar got the crowd into the game early, striking out the first two North Carolina batters on six pitches to put a zero on the scoreboard to start the game.
Charlotte rocked the Hayes Stadium when Cam Fisher and Will Butcher crushed back-to-back home runs with two outs to gain an early 2-0 lead through the first frame.
The game went downhill for the 49ers in the second inning as North Carolina's freshman Casey Cook started their rally with a single to open the inning.
After his single, a hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases. Vance Honeycutt then drilled a ball over the left-center field wall amongst the trees giving the Tar Heels a 4-2 lead on a grand slam.
UNC added three runs off a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer from Alberto Osuna to put them up 7-2 over Charlotte.
Mac Horvath made the lead 10-2 in the third inning with a three-run homer.
The fourth and fifth were the only innings that didn't see a run across the plate.
An error and a fielder's choice resulted in the 49ers falling behind 11-2 in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Tomas Frick added two runs on an RBI double to grow the lead to 13-2.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Charlotte fought to get the bases loaded with two outs but couldn't capitalize on the scoring opportunity.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Tar Heels capitalized on their bases-loaded opportunity, with Honeycutt and Austin Hawke getting RBI walks to grow the lead to 15-2.
Pinch runner Eli Weisner came across to score for the 49ers on a double-play to cut the lead to 15-3 in the eighth.
North Carolina added another insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a Reece Holbrook pinch-hit RBI double to go up 16-3.
The 49ers went down quietly to close out the game falling 16-3 in their final match before Conference USA (C-USA) play begins.
Kevin Eaise took home the win giving him a 2-1 record, while Spolyar was saddled with the loss falling to a 1-2 record.
Stars of the game
Honeycutt led the way for the Tar Heels, with his grand slam being his only hit of the night as he went 1-3 with five RBI, two runs scored and three walks.
Fisher continued his hot streak for the 49ers at the plate, hitting his 10th home run of the season, tying him for the third most in Division I baseball. On the night, he went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored.
Eaise had a strong performance on the mound for North Carolina securing the win after shaking off the two home runs in the first inning. He finished the night with 6.2 innings pitched, eight strikeouts, one walk, five hits and just two runs given up on 98 pitches.
Next up
Charlotte travels to Ruston, La., to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the first C-USA series of the season on March 17-19.
Woodard said the team has to live up to the expectations.
"Our preseason and non-conference are behind us. We start a brand new season on Friday. We've learned a lot about our team, but unfortunately, we've learned some hard lessons in the last two weeks. Sometimes you have to go through some phases like this to get where you want to go. Games like tonight won't break our team. We'll bend, but we will bounce back in the right direction," said Woodard.
The first game is Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. in Pat Patterson Park.