The Charlotte baseball team swept Marshall in a weekend series from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. The 49ers pushed their win streak to nine with the dominating wins. The team also set multiple records throughout the series.
Game One:
Charlotte took command of the series early with a big win in the first game. The 49ers thrived in the clutch scoring 10 of their 11 runs with two outs on the board.
Marshall scored first, getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a single run, but Charlotte answered with three runs in the next frame to take the lead. These three runs came off an RBI double from David McCabe.
Marshall had two hits in the next frame but was unable to score. Each team had a single hit between the third and fifth inning but scored no run. The top of the sixth was huge for the 49ers, scoring five runs to extend their lead to seven runs.
The first two runs were primarily due to Marshall's errors. The first came from an error, and the second was from a walk. A couple of at-bats later, Jack Dragum had a two-run RBI single which Josh Madole followed up on the next at-bat with a two-run RBI triple.
In the top of the ninth, Charlotte scored three more runs. McCabe was back at it, hitting a home run to center field to bring home himself and Kaden Hopson. This gave McCabe his fourth and fifth RBIs of the day and his sixth home run of the season. The 49ers took an 11-1 lead.
Marshall recorded three runs of their own in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the double-digit deficit, giving the Niners the 11-4 victory.
Game Two:
The second game of the series was as dominant as it comes, with the 49ers setting multiple records en route to a 25-4 victory.
The 49ers recorded eight home runs in the game, setting a single-game record for the team, overtaking the previous record of seven home runs against Pfeiffer back in 1985. McCabe had three of Charlotte's home runs, which ties the individual player record for homers in a single game. McCabe's three home runs, six RBIs, five runs and four hits were all career-highs.
Cam Fisher had two home runs which were both grand slams. This put the grand slam total at seven on the year. Fisher's eight RBIs tie the Charlotte RBI record and make him the sixth 49er to do so.
Dragum had four hits in the game, his third time hitting the four-hit mark this season. Dragum, Madole and Will Butcher had the other three homers for the 49ers with one each. Madole and Butcher each had three hits and combined for seven RBIs.
Will Lancaster pitched seven innings, throwing 100 pitches. Lancaster allowed just seven hits and four runs in the game.
Charlotte's 25-4 victory is their biggest win since Charlotte's 29-4 victory over Western Illinois in early March.
Game Three:
The series finale wasn't as smooth sailing for the 49ers as the first two, but they held on to complete the series sweep.
McCabe continues his dominant weekend in game three, putting Charlotte on the board with an RBI in the game's second at-bat. Madole and Knight each had an RBI later in the frame, while Butcher had a two-run RBI single. These runs gave Charlotte a 5-0 lead at the end of the game's first frame.
Marshall put up three runs in the bottom of the first and second to narrow the deficit to just two before Charlotte extended it back to five in the top of the fourth off a Frisher three-run shot.
Marshall scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to take the lead. Another McCabe homer in the top of the sixth, his fifth of the weekend, which tied the game up at nine.
In the next two innings, Charlotte outscored Marshall 5-3. Charlotte finished off Marshall, forcing a 1-2-3 inning to secure the series sweep 14-12.
Charlotte's 14 runs in game three pushed the total to 50 in the series, surpassing their previous record of 49 that they set against Western Illinois.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action on Tuesday, May 3, as they hit the road to take on North Carolina. The first pitch is scheduled at 7 p.m. in Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium and will be broadcast on the ACC network. These two teams last faced off a year ago when the Niners took the 4-1 win in 10 innings.
