The Charlotte baseball team welcomed Florida Atlantic University (FAU) for a weekend series held from April 5-7. Despite initial setbacks in the first two games, with scores of 3-2 and 10-9 favoring FAU, the 49ers redeemed themselves in the final game, securing a 12-4 victory over the Owls.
Game one
The Charlotte baseball team kicked off the game with a strong start, securing a 1-0 lead in the opening inning as Jack Dragum brought Blake Jackson home from second base. Despite an error by FAU, the 49ers could not capitalize on the opportunity to extend their advantage.
The fourth inning witnessed another breakthrough for Charlotte as Brandon Stahlman crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Hopson, doubling their lead to 2-0. However, FAU would stage an impressive comeback in the eighth. Through a combination of walks and a costly Charlotte error, FAU managed to level the game at 2-2, setting the stage for a tense finish.
The eighth inning was a rollercoaster for Charlotte as they loaded the bases twice. However, they could not convert these opportunities into runs, leaving the game hanging in the balance as they moved into the ninth.
In the final inning, FAU capitalized on a pivotal walk, a stolen base and a miscue in the field, allowing them to score the winning run. Despite their best efforts, Charlotte could not mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in a tough loss at 3-2 for the first night of the series.
Game two
Charlotte started the showcase off strong, scoring four runs on six hits. Contributions came from all nine players in the lineup, with Jake Cunningham, Dragum, and Stahlman delivering crucial RBIs. Despite an error committed by FAU, Charlotte couldn't fully take advantage of the opportunity.
In the second inning, Charlotte's offensive momentum continued as Cunningham blasted a home run, extending the team's lead. Stahlman also contributed with a well-executed double, adding to the run total.
FAU displayed resilience in the third inning, narrowing the gap with three runs. They capitalized on timely hits and strategic baserunning, yet both teams struggled to score until the game reached its critical stages in the last two innings.
FAU made a comeback in the eighth inning, cutting Charlotte's lead to one run. They exploited defensive vulnerabilities and missed opportunities; FAU rallied and put pressure on the 49ers.
Charlotte had an opportunity in the eighth inning to extend their lead with the bases loaded, but they couldn't convert the chances into runs, keeping the game hung in the balance as both sides wanted to be on top.
Ultimately, FAU seized the moment in the final inning with a clutch home run that propelled them into the lead. Charlotte could not mount a late-game comeback, resulting in a hard-fought defeat at 10-9 for the 49ers.
Game three
Despite not recording a hit, FAU got on the scoreboard first. Back-to-back walks allowed runners to advance into scoring position, and a groundout to second brought home the runner from third in the first inning.
Charlotte responded strongly in the second inning, scoring five runs. A single by Hopson and consecutive walks loaded the bases, with Cunningham delivering a grand slam, launching the ball over the trees in left-center. The 49ers continued their offensive onslaught in the third inning, with Dragum hitting a solo home run and Hopson adding a double that brought home another run.
In the fifth inning, Charlotte extended their lead with four runs; all scored with two outs. Hopson reached base again with a single, and Knight followed with an RBI double. Nolan walked to put two runners on base, and Jackson's single brought home teammate Austin Knight. Cunningham then delivered a two-run double to increase the lead.
Despite FAU scoring in the sixth and seventh innings, Charlotte answered back in the latter as Jackson's single brought home Knight for his third RBI of the game. Jackson's hit sailed past the FAU pitcher's head, allowing Nolan to score.
In their final at-bat, FAU scored one more run with a solo home run. However, Charlotte's pitcher, Evans, struck out the last batter, securing a satisfying victory for the home crowd.
Up next
The Charlotte baseball team travels to Miami to kick off a three-game series against Florida International University beginning Friday, May 12, at 6:30.