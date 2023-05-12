The Charlotte baseball team travels to Miami to take on the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers in a three-game series on Friday, May 12-Sunday, May 14.
The 49ers hold a 24-23 record on the season and are 13-10 in Conference USA (C-USA), heading into the weekend series.
Matchup history
Charlotte has played FIU 27 times, with a record of 16-11 leading up to this weekend's matchup.
The last seven games in the series have all been at FIU, with Charlotte winning all but one.
The 49ers have won the last four games in the series and are 8-2 in the previous 10, outscoring the Panthers 69-59.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers are coming off a three-game home series against the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls, where they lost the first two games and won the series' final game.
In the final game of the series, junior catcher Kaden Hopson and junior outfielder Jake Cunningham both set new career highs. Hopson with five hits and three runs scored, and Cunningham with six runs batted in (RBIs), four of which came from a second-inning grand slam, Charlotte's second grand slam of the season.
As a team, Charlotte is No. 4 in C-USA in slugging, No. 5 in on-base percentage (OBP), No. 4 in runs scored, No. 1 in walks and is tied for No. 2 in home runs with 73.
Charlotte's offense is led by sophomore outfielder Cam Fisher who is No. 1 on the team in hits, walks, batting average, OBP, slugging, OPS, home runs, total bases, RBIs and runs scored.
The Charlotte pitching staff is No. 4 in C-USA with a 4.81 team ERA and is first with an opponent batting average of .241.
Scouting FIU
FIU is last in C-USA with an 18-30 record overall and 5-19 in conference play.
The Panthers are No. 5 in C-USA with a team batting average of .284, No. 4 in stolen bases with 52 on 63 attempts and No. 2 in C-USA in wild pitches with 46 and hit batters 73.
FIU has lost three in a row, with a 10-0 loss to the University of Miami and two losses to Western Kentucky University.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers must keep hitting at the level they have been all year to find success. Charlotte has scored seven or more runs four times in the last five games and 21 times total this season.
For Charlotte to win the series, they need to continue what was done in their last game and limit the number of runs they allow while keeping the bats active the way they have for most of the season.
Looking to gameday
The Charlotte 49ers travel to FIU for the three-game weekend series starting Friday, May 12. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Each game of the series will be available to watch or listen to on CUSA.tv.