The Charlotte baseball team will play their second game of its MiLB ballpark series when they take on the No. 4 University of South Carolina Gamecocks at Truist Field, home of the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate the Charlotte Knights, on Tuesday, March 21.
The 49ers enter the contest with an 8-11 overall record and are 2-1 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. The contest is the first of two for the 49ers at Truist as they will take on the East Carolina University Pirates in the ballpark on Wednesday, April 19.
Charlotte infielder Cam Fisher said playing in Uptown is a unique experience.
"It's a different kind of hype. You go in, and few people get to play in a big-league or minor-league ballpark. It's a cool experience," said Fisher. "At Truist, you got the skyline in the background. It's a cool environment. Being able to step out there and compete on a field in front of a crowd like that will be a cool opportunity."
Matchup history
Tuesday's matchup will be the 35 meeting between the two programs. The Gamecocks lead the series 25-9.
The last matchup between the two programs came back on May 17, 2022, when the 49ers broke a three-game skid against the Gamecocks with an 8-3 victory. An eight-run fifth inning was the catalyst for the 49ers in the contest. Charlotte is 7-5 against South Carolina at home and 2-20 on the road.
It will also be the 13th time the Gamecocks have been ranked when playing the 49ers.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers enter the contest after winning its first C-USA series over Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) on March 17-19. Charlotte dropped the series' first game before bouncing back to win the final two, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-6.
After the series, Fisher has eclipsed a .400 batting average. He is tied for eighth in the nation in home runs with 10 and has recorded 29 hits, 19 RBI and 61 total bases. Fisher is a player to keep an eye on in the contest.
Cam Fisher does it again with a two-run homer
Junior infielder Josh Patrick has been a spark for the 49ers off the bench. Against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) in Atrium Health Ballpark on March 8, he came in clutch, recording two hits, two runs and three RBI. If the 49ers need run support, expect them to turn to Patrick.
The 49ers will look to get much-needed production from their Preseason All-Conference USA selections Austin Knight and Jack Dragum. Knight and Dragum are batting .217 and .203, respectively.
Sophomore pitcher Collin Kramer will start on the mound for the 49ers in Uptown. Kramer, a 2022 C-USA All-Freshman Team selection, will be making his fifth start of the season. In 14.2 innings pitched, he has a 9.82 ERA with 18 strikeouts.
Sophomore pitcher Cameron Hansen earned a C-USA Pitcher of the Week nod for his performance against the Bulldogs on March 19. Hansen went 7.2 innings while giving up three hits and no runs.
Scouting the Gamecocks
The Gamecocks are coming off a series sweep of the University of Georgia Bulldogs on March 18-19. The wins pushed the team's overall record to 20-1.
The Gamecocks are atop of multiple NCAA statistical categories such as runs scored (224), home runs (56), second in slugging percentage (.619), third in team-ERA (2.57), fourth in WHIP (1.03) and No. 35 in batting average (.310).
Freshman infielder/right-handed pitcher Ethan Petry has set a blistering pace for the Gamecocks as he is batting a whopping .458. He has 33 hits, 31 RBI and nine home runs to lead the squad.
Senior infielder Braylen Wimmer has been stellar for South Carolina in the 2023 campaign. Wimmer bats .364 with a .875 slugging percentage. He also has five doubles, six homers and 18 strikeouts.
On the mound, the Gamecocks turn to freshmen Eli Jerzembeck who will make his second start. Jerzembeck boasts a 1.39 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP in 13 innings pitched. The 49ers will look to attack early and often against the young arm.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers will need to get on the board early in the contest. In the last game at a MiLB ballpark, Charlotte fell into a five-run hole to UNCW in the first inning, which they could not escape. Against the Gamecocks, the team can not afford to waste time.
Kramer will need to operate at a high level on the mound. The 49ers' pitching is starting to come around, as in the last series against LA Tech, the team gave up only eight runs in three games.
Looking to gameday
The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.