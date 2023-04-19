The Charlotte baseball team looks to take on the No. 6 ranked East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates at Truist Field on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte holds a 19-16 with a Conference USA (C-USA) record of 9-5.
The 49ers are coming off a 5-3 loss against the No. 17 ranked University of North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC). It was Charlotte's eighth game against a ranked opponent, moving their record to 2-6 against ranked opponents. Overall, Charlotte has had the 14th most difficult schedule in college baseball this season, according to the NCAA.
This will be the 49ers' second matchup this year at Truist Field. In their first game in Uptown, Charlotte defeated the No. 4 University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Charlotte will look for its second upset of the season at Truist Field.
Matchup history
This will be the 39th clash between the 49ers and the Pirates. ECU leads the series all-time with a record of 33-5. The last matchup between the teams came in the NCAA Greenville Regional in 2021, where ECU defeated the 49ers 7-5.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte struggled from the mound against the Tar Heels as they rotated between seven pitchers and gave up 10 hits. While Charlotte had a good pitching outing against Rice this past weekend, the 49ers still rank No. 55 in the nation in ERA.
Wyatt Hudepohl has been a bright spot for the 49ers pitching-wise. His performance against Rice this past Friday earned him the C-USA pitcher of the week on Monday. Overall, he has a record of 3-4 on the season with an ERA of 3.66, averaging nine strikeouts in his seven starts.
Charlotte has been solid in home runs recently, as they hit seven against Rice and one against UNC. Cam Fisher has led as the top power hitter for Charlotte as he has 17 home runs which ranks No. 4 in the nation.
Jack Dragum has been one of Charlotte's best hitters recently with the highest percentage in conference play for the 49ers, hitting .400 with 22 hits.
Scouting the Pirates
ECU comes into the matchup with a record of 28-8 overall and 7-2 in the American Athletic Conference.
The Pirates have been a solid team hitting and pitching. They rank No. 35 in the nation in batting average and No. 12 in ERA. They are led by Justin Wilcoxen in hitting as he is batting .346 and Shenkma Lunsford leads in ERA with an ERA of 1.95.
ECU's top wins of the season came against a two-game series against UNC. The Pirates swept the No. 14 ranked team by a score of 6-5 in both matchups.
Charlotte Keys to victory
For Charlotte to defeat the Pirates, they will need to string together hits and try to connect for a homerun or two, as it will be difficult to find offense against one of the best pitching teams in the nation.
Looking to gameday
The Charlotte 49ers will take on the ECU Pirates at 6:05 p.m. at Truist Field. The game will also be streaming live on ESPN +.