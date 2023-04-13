The Charlotte baseball team held off the Winthrop University Eagles' comeback attempt in a narrow 4-3 victory on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium.
That's a wrap for midweek games at The Hayes!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/BIdfoDwrns— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 12, 2023
After going up 3-0 in the first inning, the 49ers put up one run in the third inning, proving the difference in the final 4-3 score. Charlotte moves to 16-15 on the season, toting a winning record for the first time since Feb. 28.
Charlotte baseball Head Coach Robert Woodard said he was proud of the team coming off of a long weekend.
"I couldn't be more proud of our guys for coming out of an extended time of not playing with the rain and Easter weekend," said Woodard, "That was a really hard-fought game by Winthrop and Coach Riginos. We've played those guys a few times since I've been here, and it feels like every game [against them] is a grind and a battle to come out on the good side of a one-run game."
How it happened
Charlotte opened their home game against the Eagles with a bang, as the only thing soaring was the 49ers to home plate.
After two outs for the 49ers, outfielders Jake Cunningham and Cam Fisher each were walked, leaving designated hitter Will Butcher up to bat with two runners on base. Butcher sent a pitch barreling into a gap in rightfield, bringing both Cunningham and Fisher home for a two-run double.
B1 | Back-to-back doubles from @willbutcher15 and @bstahlman24 put us in front!WIN 0CLT 3#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/YHLSKace77— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 11, 2023
Next at bat was Brandon Stahlman, who doubled, bringing Butcher home for Charlotte's third RBI of the first inning.
The game stayed quiet until the third inning when Charlotte added to their lead. Austin Knight hit a ball into centerfield, bringing Fisher home on a single, raising the 49ers' lead to 4-0.
He just makes it look so easy out there @Dragum23 #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/XKvkY2Qs26— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 11, 2023
The Hayes Stadium went completely silent in the fifth inning after a scary collision. Charlotte's Fisher tracked down a flyball towing the foul line and secured the catch before colliding with the indoor hitting facility.
While he successfully held on for the out, he lay in pain on the grass. Fisher walked off the field by his own power but was replaced by Blake Jackson for the remainder of the game.
The Eagles found the scoreboard for the first time in the fifth inning, scoring on a sacrifice flyball and an RBI double of their own, making it 4-2.
After a quiet sixth inning, the Eagles opened the seventh inning by taking advantage of Charlotte's second error of the day, after a turbulent pass to first base from pitcher Paxton Thompson let a would-be single turn into a double. The Eagles scored off an RBI single just moments later, making it a 4-3 game.
Charlotte held strong on defense with solid pitching and outfield play to close the game, securing the 49ers' 4-3 win.
Takeaways
Charlotte moves past .500 for the first time since being 5-4. Charlotte has now won seven of their last 10 games, going 4-3 in Conference USA (C-USA) play during that time.
Charlotte's grittiness, especially in the bullpen, has dramatically improved since the start of the season. In a tight situation with the game on the line, the 49ers closed out a tough game with fresh arms, something they struggled to do at the start of the season.
Fire us up @SlimJimmy244!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/XmsHxlJP9B— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 11, 2023
Next up
Charlotte travels to Houston to play C-USA opponent Rice University in a three-game series starting Friday, April 14, and going through Sunday, April 16. Play begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All three games will also be broadcast on CUSA.tv.