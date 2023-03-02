The Charlotte baseball team, in partnership with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Charlotte Knights, will host matchups at the award-winning ballparks this season.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said it is an honor for the team.
"Getting to play at both Truist [Field] and Atrium [Health Ballpark] is just a great opportunity for our program to showcase itself amongst the fanbase," said Woodard.
Playing in these bigger stadiums creates a different atmosphere, but pitcher Donye Evans said it's still the same game at the end of the day.
"I keep the same approach and mentality every time I attack a game. Just go in there like I'm facing the best team ever. I can't change what I do just because we are playing in a different stadium," said Evans.
Opportunity
Playing at these parks allows the players and the program to play on some of the best stages in the minor leagues.
"It's a great opportunity for our guys who aspire to play professional baseball to play in those environments," said Woodard. "It's a great opportunity for our program to showcase ourselves on different stages. We have an extremely passionate group of 49er fans in Kannapolis, so it lets them hang up there and see us. We've got incredible support in the city with so many alumni and fans living in the city and the suburbs around it."
Balling in Kannapolis
On Wednesday, March 8, the 49ers will host the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks at Atrium Health Ballpark, the home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, at 6:05 p.m. In 2023 Ballpark Digest named Atrium Health Ballpark the best minor league baseball park in America.
Junior outfielder Jake Cunningham said he is excited to play at Atrium Health Ballpark.
"I think those experiences are awesome; being a Charlotte-born native myself to go out there and play in front of my city. Just the whole experience on those days is really cool. Taking a bus with the team, batting practice before the meals, is a great experience," said Cunningham.
Twice at Truist
The 49ers return to Uptown Charlotte playing at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights twice this season, as they host the University of South Carolina Gamecocks on March 21 and the East Carolina Pirates on April 19, with both games at 6:05 p.m.
Truist Field is highly regarded as having a great backdrop, with the Charlotte skyline resting over the ballpark. Back when the stadium was known as BB&T Ballpark, the venue was named the best minor league ballpark in America by Baseball America in 2015.
"It's a different kind of hype too. You go in, and few people get to play in a big-league or minor-league ballpark. It's a cool experience," said infielder Cam Fisher. "You get to see the facilities there, and it will blow your hair back once you step out on the field under the lights. At Truist, you got the skyline in the background. It's a cool environment. Being able to step out there and compete on a field in front of a crowd like that will be a cool opportunity."
Up first
Before Charlotte plays their first matchup under the minor league lights, the team will travel to Blacksburg, Va., to take on the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies in a three-game series on March 3-5.
Then on Wednesday, March 8, the 49ers play the UNCW Seahawks at Atrium Health Ballpark at 6:05 p.m.