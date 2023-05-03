The Charlotte 49ers have posted a stellar 12-8 Conference USA (C-USA) record, with transfer infielder Brandon Stahlman being a crucial wheel in the offensive machine averaging over eight runs in their previous six conference wins.
Stahlman said he is proud of how the offensive wheel has kept rolling in conference play and the pitching staff stepping up.
"The conference games have been fun. Our pitching has been phenomenal, and our offense has been rolling; it's been hot. So it's been fun to be a part of," said Stahlman.
Finding a spot in the offense
On the season, Stahlman is batting .316 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 16 runs scored and 21 walks in 41 games. While in 18 C-USA games is third on the team in batting average, hitting .316 while scoring 12 runs with three doubles, four homers and 13 RBI.
Stahlman has cemented himself as a critical piece of one of C-USA's top lineups. He is a defensive piece in the hot corner of third base and is a table setter for the rest of the lineup.
"My go-to approach at the plate is to see the ball as best I can and get on for my teammates because I think we got the best offense in the nation. So as long as I get on base, I know people will drive me in after," said Stahlman. "It's awesome. As I said, If I get on base, I know there's a very high chance that he [Cam Fisher] will drive me in or get on for the next guy. So it's fun to be a part of."
Stahlman has set the table well for Fisher, who leads the team with 46 RBI, but another player that Stahlman has bonded with is senior Austin Knight, who has become an impact veteran bat for Charlotte this season.
"[Austin] Knight, I really look up to him. He's been around the game for a long time and has been in these big spots. So I always try to pick his brain and see what he's thinking in these situations. I try to look after what he does, right? And use that to my advantage and play similar and try to help the team win as he does," said Stahlman.
The high praise was reciprocated by Knight in the preseason, noting Stahlman as a standout as they prepped for the season.
"Brandon Stahlman has really caught my eye at third base. What he's doing is pretty special, and he came in, and I had never seen him play before, and he stood out immediately and has continued to stand out from fall to the preseason," said Knight.
Hot bat
On Sunday, April 16, against Rice University, the third baseman shined, hitting 4-5 with three runs scored and three RBI to go with a home run. On Friday night against the Owls, Stahlman came in to score the game's lone run helping secure Wyatt Hudepohl's victory in his C-USA Pitcher of the Week campaign.
Transfer process
Named a top 50 impact JUCO transfer coming into the season, transferring in from State Fair Community College, where he played in 39 games, hitting .341 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 10 doubles, 29 walks and 44 runs scored.
Stahlman was discovered by the 49ers coaching staff from a Twitter video that State Fair CC had posted, and they were impressed and had to see him play live.
"The recruitment process was a lot of fun. I believe they [coaches] saw me on a Twitter video from my junior college, and they ended up flying down to Joplin, Missouri, to see me play a couple of games and I performed well, so then a week later, they had me on a visit," said Stahlman.
Coming to Charlotte impressed Stahlman; he said Charlotte would allow him to be the best version of himself.
"The visit was awesome. They laid out the red carpet, as they said, and it was incredible. The facilities, the coaching staff, the trainers, everything about this place being geared towards development, which I loved," said Stahlman.
Ultimately the selling point for Stahlman was the people; as many players have said before, just in the visits, it feels like a family and the place they are supposed to be.
"I'd say the team, the coaches, and everyone that worked within the program, really impressed me. They were all very competitive and selfless people, and that's what I want to be a part of," said Stahlman.
Next up
Stahlman and the 49ers are coming off a 7-3 defeat of No. 7 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, May 2, in Conway, S.C. The 49ers look ahead to the next two weekends with two C-USA series' against Florida Atlantic University on May 5-7 at Robert & Mariam Hayes. Then the team will hit the road for Miami as they take on the Florida International University Panthers on May 12-14.