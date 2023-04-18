The Charlotte baseball team will travel to Chapel Hill to face the No. 14 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Tar Heels on Tuesday, April 18.
Charlotte has a record of 19-15 overall and is 9-5 in Conference USA (C-USA) play after sweeping their series against the Rice University Owls.
Matchup history
Tuesday will be the 46th matchup between the two programs. North Carolina leads the series over Charlotte 36-8-1.
The 49ers played the Tar Heels earlier this season on March 14, where Carolina won the game 16-3 at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. During the March contest, Charlotte led the game in the first inning 2-0 off consecutive home runs from Cam Fisher and Will Butcher before falling by 13 runs.
The last time Charlotte won against the Tar Heels was in 2021, when the 49ers won 4-1 in 10 innings. That was Head Coach Robert Woodard's first game against his alma mater as head coach.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers swept their first series of the season in Houston against Rice. The 49ers outscored the Owls 21-3 during the series.
The 49ers are ranked No. 3 in the C-USA standings behind Dallas Baptist University and The University of Texas at San Antonio.
The 49ers are second in C-USA for strikeouts per game, averaging 10.1 per nine innings ranking No. 33 in the country. The team's season total of 334 strikeouts ranks the squad No. 2 in the C-USA.
Scouting the Tar Heels
The Tar Heels are currently ranked in all five major baseball polls and are ranked No. 14 in the NCBWA writers poll. Their season record is 24-12, and their Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) record is 9-7.
The Tar Heels rank No. 16 in the country for walks and doubles, with 234 and 83, respectively. They are ranked No. 20 in the country for home runs with 61. They are also ranked No. 33 in pitching, with an overall ERA of 4.25.
Players to watch
Right-handed pitcher Wyatt Hudepohl pitched his seventh quality start of the season in the 49ers' first game against Rice University. Hudepohl recorded 13 strikeouts in the Friday game, which is his second time this season having double-digit strikeouts.
Hudepohl is ranked No. 2 in the C-USA and No. 27 in the country for punchouts with 66 this season. Hudepohl was named C-USA pitcher of the week after his performance against Rice. He is the third Charlotte player to earn a weekly award which puts the 49ers in a tie with UTSA for the most weekly awards.
✅ Took a shutout into the ninth✅ Tossed his sixth consecutive quality start✅ Named the @ConferenceUSA Pitcher of the WeekCongrats @WyattHudepohl! 👏👏👏#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/4FXyLmnL0d— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 17, 2023
Brandon Stahlman doubled at the beginning of the ninth inning on Friday against Rice to set up the 49ers' only run in a 1-0. On Sunday, he had a career-high four hits and three RBI on a three-run home run.
Jack Dragum currently leads the 49ers in hits in C-USA play with a .400 batting average and 22 hits. Cam Fisher hit his 17th home run of the season and 35th of his career. He leads C-USA in home runs and is ranked fourth in the nation.
It's a @CharlotteBSB GAME DAY at The Hayes! 🤙Get ready for game two tonight with Jack Dragum's sixth 💣 of the season last night ⬇️#9ATC | #PackTheHayes pic.twitter.com/sSQm2DEu3p— Jackson Kaplan (@kaplan_jackson) May 21, 2021
Freshman Spencer Nolan hit the first home run of his D1 baseball career on Sunday.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will travel to Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 18, where the first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ACCNx.
Heading north for an in-state matchup!🆚 #14 North Carolina📍 Chapel Hill, N.C.⏰ 6 PM💻 https://t.co/T5Iv28dBfV📻 https://t.co/743mIC4sVl📈 https://t.co/3wmq5rlZ71#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/9fZ6ucZEKF— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 18, 2023