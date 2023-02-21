The Charlotte baseball team faces off against the Clemson University Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Clemson, S.C., for the first road game of the season.
After opening weekend, the 49ers sit at 3-1 with a series win over the Ball State University Cardinals. The Tigers are undefeated with a 3-0 record as they look to maintain the hot start against the 49ers.
Matchup history
This is the 17th all-time meeting between the two schools. The Tigers lead the series 13-3.
The last meeting between the two squads came in 2019, as they played twice. The Tigers took both games, with one in Clemson and the other at the home of the Charlotte Knights, Truist Field.
Two of the 49ers' wins came when the Tigers were ranked. The last Charlotte win over Clemson came back in 2010. The 49ers won an 11-10 thriller to knock off the No. 7 Tigers.
Scouting the 49ers
In the series against Ball State, the 49ers dropped the first game 2-1 before bouncing back to win three straight and take the series.
Infielder Austin Knight produced at a high level for the 49ers in the season-opening series against Ball State.
Against the Cardinals, Knight had a .467 batting average with seven hits, two doubles and eight runs batted in (RBI). His performance earned him Conference USA (C-USA) Hitter of the Week.
⚾️ 𝗛𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⚾️@CharlotteBSB’s Austin Knight (@knightaustin14) is the #CUSABASE Hitter of the Week presented by @BlendersEyewear!🏅1️⃣ | https://t.co/LPcdLQaJaB pic.twitter.com/n8tAfmZ3eR— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) February 20, 2023
Catcher Kaden Hopson was stellar for the squad and found base often, as he drew the nine walks, which was the most for the 49ers this past weekend.
Hopson is batting .375 with three hits, five runs and one home run. The 49ers will need Hopson to step up if they hope to defeat the Tigers.
When you have a leg kick like this, you’re capable of hitting a ball 500 @CharlotteBSB pic.twitter.com/RbRJuy2YHt— 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) February 18, 2023
Charlotte pitcher Donye Evans who transferred in from Vanderbilt made an immediate impact over the weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Evans pitched 4.0 innings and recorded six strikeouts. Expect him to be a big part of the pitching rotation throughout the season.
Scouting the Tigers
The Tigers are coming off a series sweep of Binghamton University on Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19. The Tigers outscored the Bearcats 33-6 to start the season 3-0.
Redshirt junior outfielder Chad Fairey was dominant in the Tigers' first series against Binghamton. Fairey batted .500 with five hits, two doubles and three RBI in the series win over the Bearcats. The 49ers must find an answer for Fairey, or it could be a long night.
🐾🐅 We close our game-by-game recaps of the 2020 season with Chad Fairey's walkoff single on March 11. #Clemson ended the year with a 14-3 record, including a 6-0 mark in one-run games. 👏1️⃣💯💪 pic.twitter.com/eWoHKNLRNA— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 6, 2020
Freshmen infielder Cam Cannarella leads the team in batting average after playing his first three college games. Cannarella is batting .500 and posts a .750 slugging percentage. He also had six hits, a double, a triple and five RBIs.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers drew 50 walks during the opening series against Ball State. The team must continue this trend in the contest by waiting for their pitches.
Charlotte fell behind in every game of the series against the Cardinals and clawed back in the final innings. The 49ers have to get off to a quick start against the high-powered Tigers, or it could be a recipe for disaster.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Clemson, S.C. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m., and the game will be available on ACC Network Extra and CUSAtv.
Time to take this show on the road!🆚 Clemson📍 Clemson, SC⏰ 4 PM💻 https://t.co/bMwpQjCVuo (ACCNx)📻 https://t.co/s9x0kh1se8 (Free on CUSA TV)📈 https://t.co/oZFc4K5BBh#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/Ab0w8CMX8e— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 21, 2023