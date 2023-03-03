The Charlotte baseball team travels to compete in their first away series against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., from Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5.
Coming off a 13-8 win against the University of North Carolina at Asheville Bulldogs, the 49ers hope to continue their successes towards their first away victory.
Head Coach Robert Woodard leads the 49ers while sharing history with the Hokies as their previous pitching coach in the 2014-16 seasons.
Matchup history
Both programs have met a total of 38 times. The Hokies lead the all-time series with a 21-17 record.
The 49ers lost the most recent matchup 6-1 back on March 12, 2013, putting a fault in their four-game win streak against the Hokies.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers stand at a 5-4 overall record with a two-game win streak and have yet to play any Conference USA (C-USA) games.
Following the game against the Bulldogs, the 49ers saw 10 players reach the base, with seven players recording a hit.
Sophomore outfielder Cam Fisher hit two home runs and recorded a team-high four RBI against the Bulldogs. Fisher’s five homers are tied for the lead in the C-USA and are the eighth-most in the country.
You can’t stop @32CamFisher, you can only hope to contain him#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/ENZRCmUbtu— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 1, 2023
Freshman pitcher and outfielder Calvert Clark debuted with his first collegiate hit and second career start. Clark accredited four putouts in one game.
After suffering an injury during fall practices, junior outfielder Jake Cunningham returned to the lineup and secured two of the 13 runs for the 49ers.
Scouting the Hokies
The Hokies have a 6-2 overall record and a three-game winning streak. They have been ranked at No. 11 by the USA Today polls.
Since the start of the season, the Hokies have put up 83 runs in eight games. Averaging 10.4 runs per game puts the Hokies No. 6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and tied for No. 18 in the country.
Their losses against the College of Charleston and Bryant University led to comeback wins, which can be a potential challenge for the 49ers in the three-game series.
Fifth-year infielder David Bryant secured three runs and a leadoff home run to win the game 17-2 against the Radford University Highlanders, becoming their fifth game to enter double-digit runs.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 '𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙙𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙 👋@David5Bryant homers against his former team‼️#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qiDKRNVsCK— Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) February 28, 2023
Freshman pitcher Nick Finarelli made his first collegiate appearance against the Highlanders and collected four outs from five batters.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers finished the 2022 season with only 49 errors. Continuing this effort in 2023 will be a significant component in the future.
The 49ers currently own the second-best fielding percentage in the country at .994%. Following this effort throughout the weekend will help the 49ers hold back the offensive Hokies.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will begin the series on Friday, March 3, at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games will be streamed live on ACCNX, and a free audio stream will be available for all three games through CUSA.tv.
Ready to get the weekend started!🆚 #11 Virginia Tech📍 Blacksburg, Va.⏰ 1 PM💻 https://t.co/nvKlIY4CHK📻 https://t.co/xowYCZOO2x📈 https://t.co/P9hwrXdMoz#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/DdiZDa8Koo— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 3, 2023