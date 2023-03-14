The Charlotte baseball team will face the No. 18 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Tarheels on Tuesday, March 14, at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium.
Head Coach, @rwoodardCLT, & Pitching Coordinator, @datpanda42, are ready to see you at the Hayes tonight as we take on UNC at 6 pm 🤙#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/hPvqcEJkFa— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 14, 2023
The 49ers enter the contest with a 6-9 record after splitting two games with the Old Dominion University Monarchs on March 10-11.
Matchup history
Tuesday will be the 45th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Tarheels leading the series 35-8-1.
At home, the 49ers post a 4-14 record, with the last win at Hayes Stadium coming on March 29, 2011. Charlotte secured a one-run victory over UNC 4-3.
The last matchup between the two squads came in May 2022 when the Tarheels overcame a deficit to win 4-3 in Chapel Hill.
Scouting the 49ers
Sophomore outfielder Cam Fisher continues to lead the 49ers statistically. He is batting a whopping .358 with 22 runs, 19 hits, 17 RBI and nine home runs. In the March 10 matchup against Old Dominion University, Fisher recorded four hits and two home runs, helping Charlotte to a 10-2 win.
Give a man a fish, he eats for a day.Give @32CamFisher a bat, he rakes for life.#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/6bOsbhLweb— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 11, 2023
Two 49ers have hitting streaks of over four games. Junior first baseman Will Butcher has a four-game hitting streak, while junior catcher Kaden Hopson is riding a six-game streak.
Butcher is batting .292 with 19 hits, six doubles and two homers, with one coming against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington on March 8 inside Atrium Health Ballpark.
Butch + Ballers = Bombs@willbutcher15 🤝 @Kcannonballers #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/V5hGubi4ff— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 9, 2023
Hopson is third on the team in batting average (.302). He is second in ops (1.109), slugging percentage (.558) and first in on-base percentage (.551).
The 49ers have started to get things together on the mound as Wyatt Hudepohl set a program record on March 10. Hudepohl was dominant on the mound recording a program and Conference USA record for strikeouts in a game with 17.
The 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝-𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 punchout for @WyattHudepohl!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/eotoqAof17— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 11, 2023
If he sees any action on Tuesday, expect him to be a significant contributor.
Scouting the Tarheels
The Tarheels enter the contest with a 12-5 record and are 1-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. North Carolina dropped the first two games before winning the series finale against rival No. 14 University of Virginia on March 10-12.
Junior catcher Tomas Frick has been on a tear to start the season. He is batting .373 with 25 hits, 23 RBI, 10 doubles and six home runs. Virginia seemed to slow down Frick holding him to three hits over the weekend series, and the 49ers must continue this trend on Tuesday.
Track, wall, gone.Tomas Frick hits a two-run, two-out homer in the bottom of the first.Carolina 2, Penn State 0 | E1 pic.twitter.com/EqQeHnXYHC— Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 8, 2023
Junior infielder Jackson Van De Brake has had a stellar start to the season. De Brake is second on the team in home runs with seven and leads the team in OPS with 1.249.
A strength of the North Carolina squad is their discipline at the plate. The Tarheels rank No. 9 in the country in walks with 108 and are No. 26 in the hit-by-pitch category. UNC is efficient on the mound, ranking No. 6 in the ACC and No. 27 in the nation in ERA with a 3.54 average.
A tough game, but have to give props to our pitching staff with a combined 1️⃣8️⃣ strikeouts tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/ecIDck14nJ— Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 11, 2023
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers must keep the Tarheels from making game-changing plays. UNC ranks No. 14 in the nation in home runs and No. 20 in doubles which Charlotte has to avoid in the contest.
Mac Horvath, Tomas Frick, Jackson Van De Brake and Vance Honeycutt have combined for 24 home runs through the first 14 games. pic.twitter.com/Vxcuat3VSX— Keith Pickels (@Keith19435616) March 10, 2023
Charlotte has to continue to strike batters out at a high rate. The 49ers have 159 strikeouts on the season, while their opponents have 130. This will be critical in the matchup.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on UNC at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on Tuesday, March 14. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m., and the contest will be streaming on ESPN+.
Gameday! #PackTheHayes🆚 #18 North Carolina🏟 The Hayes⏰ 6 PM💻 https://t.co/tzfBWdy0UT📈 https://t.co/pBA1ayfZm8🎟 https://t.co/moisIw87QD (Standing-Room Only)Tonight's game is presented by @CocaCola #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/d591m7qLeJ— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 14, 2023
Coca-Cola presents Tuesday's game, and fans are encouraged to wear green for a 'Green Out.' The first 300 students will get a free t-shirt.