The Charlotte baseball team bested the Ball State University Cardinals at home in Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium in three of four games from Feb. 17-19. After dropping the opening game, the 49ers responded, outscoring the Cardinals 37-14 in the final three games.
Charlotte starts the season at 3-1, while Ball State is 1-3.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said it was a stellar performance all around.
"I'm proud of our team. In a three-game series, it's hard to lose game one and come back to win the series, so to lose game one and come out on top with three wins, it's a big testament to our players' resilience and toughness," said Woodard.
Game one
On Friday, Feb. 17, Ball State won a tightly contested game 2-1 through crucial pitching in vital situations. Out of the bullpen for the Cardinals, Ryan Brown took home the win after throwing 4.2 innings on 103 pitches.
Charlotte set itself up with plenty of scoring opportunities getting on base throughout the game. They earned 15 walks in the game while only garnering three hits.
The Cardinals brought the game's first run in on an RBI fielder's choice in the second inning. In the fourth inning, Ryan Peltier hit a solo home run to extend Ball State's lead to 2-0.
The 49ers answered back on an RBI single from Austin Knight, bringing home Spencer Nolan to cut the deficit in half. Charlotte could not muster another run during the game despite having two opportunities where the bases were loaded on walks.
The Cardinals took the first game 2-1.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/x10ax87NJD— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 18, 2023
Game two
After the low offensive production Friday night, the 49ers came out with bats on fire, taking the first game of the doubleheader 9-4 to get their first win of the season in the seven-inning contest.
Charlotte continued the walking game, reaching base freely 10 times, and, paired with six hits, they got the offense going.
Ball State got out to the early lead with a first-inning solo home run by Peltier to go up 1-0.
Charlotte answered with a three-run first inning, giving the 49ers the lead off two hit batters, a single and two walks making a 3-1 game.
Kaden Hopson added to Charlotte's lead with a three-run homer in the third inning.
No. Doubter.@khops55 #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/SdCl2OGHcP— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 18, 2023
The Cardinals responded with a three-run homer by Casey Turturici to cut Charlotte's lead to 6-4.
The 49ers tacked on three more runs while AJ Wilson and Evan Michelson out of the bullpen secured Donye Evans his first win in a Charlotte uniform.
The 49ers held on to win 9-4 to even the series.
Niners take game one!Game two coming up 🔜#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/IJ01tQ5qnq— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 18, 2023
Game three
Charlotte continued their offensive excellence going into the second seven-inning game of the day. Knight's five RBI performance led to Paxton Thompson getting the win out of the pen.
In the third inning, the offense broke open with Ball State getting out to a 5-0 lead off a couple of singles and a three-run homer by Matthew Rivera. The 49ers began to pull the gap closer with two RBI singles from Knight and Will Butcher.
Knight tied the game up with a moonshot to the trees in left field with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Big celebrations for 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙨 👏 @knightaustin14 #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/ROfRERiuqD— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 18, 2023
Charlotte took the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Brandon Stahlman to go up 6-5. The 49ers tacked on three more runs on an RBI walk, a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch.
Good Knight from the Hayes!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/L2f00Oafkb— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 18, 2023
Game four
On Sunday, Feb. 19, in a scheduled nine-inning game, the 49ers' offense soared past its great form from Saturday to force a mercy rule in the seventh inning, with Clark Dearman taking home the 19-5 win.
Charlotte got the first out of the game but could not get out of the opening inning, giving up three runs on an RBI double and RBI single. Peltier hit his third home run of the weekend in the second inning to put Ball State up 4-0 early in the game.
After going hitless in the first two innings, Charlotte's offense exploded, scoring 12 runs on six walks, three hit by pitches, a sacrifice fly and five singles.
In the fourth inning, the 49ers tacked on two more runs off an RBI double from Knight and an RBI single by Cam Fisher to go up 14-4.
The sixth inning saw Charlotte add five more runs from walks, a wild pitch and a throwing error to go up 19-4.
In the seventh inning, Logan Flood hit a solo home run, but Ball State couldn't fight off the mercy rule losing 19-5.
All 😁 for a series win!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/wfyw2k0lDl— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 19, 2023
Charlotte's victory was a program record for walks, with 18 free passes.
Stars of the series
Knight led the way over the weekend, batting .467 and scoring five times with seven hits, two doubles, one home run, two walks and eight RBIs.
On the mound, Thompson shined, throwing 4.1 innings while allowing zero runs, striking out eight batters and posting a .92 WHIP.
Hopson had a fantastic hitting weekend, batting .375 while scoring five times, with one home run, six RBIs and earning nine walks.
Next up
Charlotte travels south for their first road trip of the young season, taking on the undefeated Clemson University Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 4 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on ACC Networks and CUSA.tv.