Charlotte Baseball outfielder Cam Fisher has been reeling in accolades after a successful season on the diamond.
Charlotte baseball's 2023 season, which resulted in the 49ers winning a Conference-USA (C-USA) title and appearing in the NCAA Tournament, can't be recognized without mentioning Fisher's contributions at the plate.
Fisher led the 49ers in almost every single offensive category, including batting average (.323), hits (62), RBI (51), total bases (144), slugging percentage (.750), walks (52) and on-base percentage (.482). His 30 home runs were third-best in the nation, only behind Wake Forest's Brock Wilken and Florida's Jac Caglianone. His offensive firepower has now led him to receive conference, regional, and national accolades.
Fisher made the All-Conference First Team in C-USA at the end of the regular season. The conference honors didn't end there, as Fisher won the most valuable player in the tournament after the C-USA Tournament. His impressive state line included six home runs and 13 runs, along with having a .619 batting average.
On June 13, Charlotte baseball announced that Fisher was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First team. Fisher became the 15th baseball player in Charlotte's history to win the honor. The distinction also made him eligible to become an ABCA/Rawlings All-American.
Fisher received conference and regional accolades and was recognized with multiple All-American honors. On June 1, Fisher was named a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. The award gave Charlotte its third All-American in the past three years.
It didn't stop there, as on June 14, Fisher received Second Team All-American Honors from the NCBWA. Having two All-Americans in the same season put Fisher in exclusive company as he became the fifth 49er to win multiple All-Americans, joining James Matan (1998), Bo Robinson (1998), Adam Mills (2007) and Austin Knight (2021).
Fisher received first-team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings on Friday, June 16, to become the fifth 49er to receive First Team All-American honors. He lastly received a fourth All-American honor from Perfect Game, becoming a Third Team All-American.