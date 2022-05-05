After being down by four runs at the end of the first inning, the Charlotte team bounced back in dominating fashion in the fifth and sixth inning to take down the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Spartans 10-5.
How it happened:
UNCG started the game strong with four runs in the bottom of the first. Maycin Brown hit a double down to the left-center field to bring in two runners. With Brown on base, Jordan Gontram hit a homer over the left center field wall to put the Spartans up 4-0. Gontram's home run also was the Spartans' 91st home run of the season to break their single-season home run record.
After a couple of scoreless innings, Charlotte got things going in the top of the fifth. With Karyana Mitchell on base, senior Lindsey Walljasper got the comeback started when she blasted a homer to left-center field to score two runs.
Catcher Stacy Payton reached first base on a Spartans error, followed by an RBI single from Mekayla Frazier to make it 4-3. With Frazier still on base, senior Bailey Vannoy hit a homer to center field to give the 49ers a 5-4 lead. Charlotte wasn't done yet as Kourtney Gremillion added an RBI single to score another run for the 49ers.
Charlotte wasn't finished as they scored four more runs. With Frazier on base, Vannoy got things started with an RBI single down the left-field line to score Frazier. After this, freshman Ella Chancey doubled to score Vannoy. Chancey then scored after obstruction was called on the Spartans. Charlotte's 10th and final run came from a Cori Henderson RBI single, bringing Grace Johnson home.
Spartan Brooklyn Maxwell closed the deficit with a solo home run, but that was all UNCG could muster after all the runs Charlotte scored.
Charlotte pitcher Madelyn Wright had a season-high eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched, allowing just five hits, one run and two walks. Frazier and Vannoy were both 2-5 in the game, with Chancey and Gremillion adding to the stat sheet with two runs at three at-bats. Vannoy's home run was her 21st of the season, while Walljasper's home run was her fifth of the season. Maxwell was the only spartan to have two hits in the game.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action to close out the regular season at Sue M. Daughtridge from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8, to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in a Conference USA (C-USA) showdown. The series will get underway, with the first pitch on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.