The Charlotte softball team bounced back with a 6-2 win over the University of North Carolina (UNC) on Wednesday, April 6, at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The 49ers hit three home runs to push past the Tarheels and snap their four-game losing streak.
Charlotte improves to 23-14 overall with the win, while UNC falls to 19-18. The win is the 49ers' first since Sunday, March 27, when they defeated Conference USA (C-USA) opponent North Texas.
How it happened:
The Tarheels started things off in the top of the first inning with a Sara Jubas double to center field. UNC could not convert as Lindsey Walljasper got Charlotte out of the jam. Charlotte's Stacy Payton got on base with a walk in the bottom of the inning, but it didn't go further than that.
Both teams went back in forth in the next three frames. The 49ers recorded their first hit in the bottom of the third inning with a Payton home run to put the team up 1-0. Cori Henderson and Ella Chancey also had hits in the inning, but the 49ers stranded two runners.
The Tarheels could not get anything going in the top of the fourth. Charlotte started the bottom of the inning strong as Anna Devereaux singled and a pitch hit Ashleigh Washington. Mekayla Frazier pinch ran for Washington, and then a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third.
Bailey Vannoy struck again with the contest's second home run, sending a three-run shot over the right-field fence to extend the lead to 4-0. Vannoy's homer was her 15th on the season, and she is now tied for the single-season home run record.
Charlotte scored again in the sixth off a two-run homerun from Payton, her second of the game. The homer put the 49ers firmly in control as they led 6-0.
North Carolina got on the board in the top of the seventh. Carlie Myrtle singled to bring home Shayla Thompson, which cut the Charlotte lead to 6-1. Jubas followed that up by reaching on a fielder's choice, which Gaby Katz scored to make it 6-2. Walljasper secured the win for Charlotte forcing Taylor Greene to fly out.
Key Players:
Payton came up big in the win for the 49ers as she went two-for-three in the contest. She hit two home runs, her fifth and sixth of the season, and recorded three RBIs.
Vannoy went one-for-four in the game but hit her 15th home run of the year, which ties Haley Pace's single-season record. She is one homer away from breaking the record.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action in a three-game series from Friday, April 8, to Sunday, April 10, as they host Southern Mississippi in Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
