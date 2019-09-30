The Charlotte 49ers (10-7) defeated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9) 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13) to earn their first Conference USA victory.
Charlotte was down 3-2 to start the first set before the 49ers went on a 3-0 run to take the lead. As the Blue Raiders came back, two-straight Molly Shaw kills gave the 49ers a 19-14 advantage. Two kills each from Jocelyn Stoner and Sydney Rowan helped Charlotte take the first set 25-21.
After Middle Tennessee took the second set 25-20, Charlotte responded with a win in the third set to take back the momentum. The 49ers faced an 8-7 deficit, before they went on a 12-5 run to take the lead back. Middle Tennessee tried to come back but kills from Rowan and Yumi Garcia sealed a 25-23 win in the third set.
Charlotte started the fourth set with a 4-0 lead. Rowan, Shaw and Stoner each recorded kills as the 49ers took a 9-3 lead before a Garcia ace and three more kills from Rowan pushed the 49ers lead to 21-11. A kill from Amani McArthur and an ace by Rowan secured the fourth set 25-13 to win the match.
Rowan led all players with 20 kills, while Annika Wetterstrom registered 35 assists. Stoner contributed eight blocks, while Garcia posted 21 more digs.
“Today was a great win for our team,” said Head Coach Karen Weatherington. “We battled hard on Friday and knew we had to show toughness, resilience and bring that same fight today. Our offense was in sync, but our defense helped us sustain in the tight moments. Our all-out defensive attitude was key along with 13 blocks.”
Charlotte will open up the home part of their C-USA schedule against Marshall on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
