For the second-straight game, Charlotte (2-0) held its opponent to under 40 percent shooting from the field as the 49ers defeated Richmond (1-1) 78-59 at Halton Arena Saturday, Nov. 9.
Two 49ers scored in double-figures led by Octavia Jett-Wilson’s game-high 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Wilson hit 8-12 field goals, including both attempts from three-point range. Jade Phillips registered 17 points and nine rebounds to go along with her six assists and three steals.
Emma Squires recorded 19 points as Richmond’s only double-figure scorer.
The game started as a back-and-forth affair as the Spiders led 5-4 at the 6:05 mark in the first quarter. The 49ers then went on a 6-0 over a 23 seconds span to take a 10-5 lead with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Niners ended the first quarter on a 7-4 run that ended with a Jett-Wilson three-pointer as they held a 17-9 lead.
Charlotte took control as they led by double digits through most of the second quarter. A basket by Jazmin Harris extended the 49ers lead to 25-16 with 6:48 left in the second quarter. The 49ers held the Spiders without a field goal in the final 4:54 of the first half as they took a 34-22 halftime lead.
Charlotte started the second half slow with only a Phillips free throw in the first two minutes. The 49ers went on a 6-0 run over a 1:18 span following a timeout to take a 45-29 lead on a Jett-Wilson fast break lay-up with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter. The Niners finished the third quarter with a 54-36 lead.
Charlotte held their largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter at 21 points after Jett-Wilson converted on an and-one layup with 8:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Richmond cut the Charlotte lead to 13 in the fourth, but the 49ers maintained its double-digit lead for the entirety of the quarter, closing out its second-straight win.
The 49ers registered 21 assists on 31 made field goals and shot 53.4 percent from the field. For the second-straight game, Charlotte put up at least 40 points from its bench as they outscored the Spiders 45-13.
"I knew Richmond was going to be a very good team. I have a ton of respect for their coach and coaching staff. I think down the road, this is going to be a great win for us. I thought we did a lot of things well," said Charlotte Head Coach Cara Consuegra. “Defensively, we defended their stuff well. I’m really proud of our offensive growth; 21 assists on 31 baskets is just huge for us. We can see the growth we are having in terms of being able to share the ball, find great shots and put each other in the best position to score. Really, I’m proud of our effort on that because that was our biggest focus over the summer – how we can become a better offensive team. We’re starting to see the fruit of some of that labor but we still have work to do."
After two games at home, the 49ers will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Winston Salem, N.C. to face Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
