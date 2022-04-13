The Charlotte women's tennis team faced off against UAB in their last home game of the season. The 49ers came out on top with a 6-1 victory on Saturday, April 9, at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
The 49ers won their 15th match of the year on senior day. The team finishes with a 9-2 record at home in 2022.
Charlotte and UAB have a 41-year matchup history. In this span, the two teams have played each other 13 times. Before last week's game, Charlotte had only won a single contest in 2004. Saturday's win snapped UAB's six-game winning streak over Charlotte and gave the 49ers their second win against the Blazers.
Doubles:
UAB's Sydney Clarke and Maggie White opened up the match with a 6-1 doubles win over Charlotte's Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio. The 49ers answered with a 6-1 doubles win from Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney over the Blazers' Mackenzie White and Adela Wasserbauerova.
With the doubles matches tied at one, Rocio Safont and Lucie Petruzelova were next up, but despite their three points, it was UAB reaching six first. With that doubles match win, the Blazers took the doubles point to start the match 1-0 over the 49ers.
Charlotte's opponents have earned the doubles point just three times this season. These came against Tennessee, the University of North Carolina and Rice. Charlotte lost all three matches when dropping the critical doubles point.
Singles:
Down 1-0 for the first time in nearly a month, it came down to the singles matches for the 49ers. Charlotte quickly took a 3-1 lead as Petruzelova defeated Vanessa Mellynchuk, Schech defeated Wasserbauerova and Sawhney took down Annalisa Smith. The three players clinched match victories in just two sets.
Safont took charge in her final home game with a two-set win over Mackenzie White. This was Safont's 100th singles win, and she is the first 49er ever to do so. Her senior day win set a new program record for the 49ers.
Maquet and Emma Wilkins finished the match with singles win in three sets each. Maquet lost the first set, but in set two, with the score tied at six, she got the next point to tie it up. She took the third set to secure the singles win over Clarke. Wilkins also dropped the first set but won the next two to fend off Maggie White.
With a clean sweep in singles play, Charlotte won their final home match, 6-1.
Next Up:
The 49ers will be back in action with a two-game road stretch to finish the season. The first game will come on Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. against VCU in Richmond, Va.
The teams last played in 2021 when the 49ers beat the Rams 4-0.
The second game will take place on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. The 49ers are 1-8 all-time against the Monarchs.
