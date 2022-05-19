The Charlotte 49ers wrapped up their last road game of the regular season in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, May 17. The 49ers scored a massive win against SEC opponent South Carolina 8-3. The win gives the team momentum as they prepare for the season's most crucial stretch next week as they enter the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament
How it Happened:
South Carolina opened up the ballgame with a lead-off triple from outfielder Brandt Belk, who would be brought home off a sacrifice fly from first baseman Kevin Madden. The Gamecocks kept the momentum going in the third and fourth innings to pick up an early 3-0 lead.
With South Carolina riding high, they went to their bullpen, which turned out to be a huge mistake. The first four 49ers to start off the fifth inning got on base, including a home run from sophomore Kaden Hopson that crushed one to deep right field. After the four hits, a sacrifice fly from David McCabe brought home the second run before Charlotte even had two outs.
With South Carolina on the ropes, they went back to the bullpen before walking three straight batters for the 49ers and bringing home yet another run. With the bases loaded, Will Butcher entered the game and hit his fourth grand slam of the season to extend the 49ers' lead to 8-3 by the end of the fifth.
Charlotte's Tony Rossi got the last out for the 49ers to end the fourth inning, and he kept his groove all the way to the eighth, allowing only two hits and no runs for South Carolina. After a stretch of dominance from Rossi, freshman Spencer Giesting entered late in the eighth and put the final touches on a big 49er victory.
Charlotte maintained their huge eight-run inning and won 8-3 to move to 34-18 on the year.
Next Up:
The 49ers return home this weekend for their last C-USA series of the season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The series begins on Thursday, May 19, and runs through Saturday, May 21. The Bulldogs boast a record. of 36-19 overall while being 18-9 in conference play, making them the No. 2 seed.
Charlotte currently sits as the No. 5 seed in the C-USA but can rise to the No. 2 seed with a sweep of the Bulldogs and a couple of other teams losing this weekend. The first game begins at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, and all the games will be available to stream on ESPN+.
