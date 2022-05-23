The Charlotte baseball team falls in their final Conference USA (C-USA) series of the season to Louisiana Tech from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21. The 49ers entered the series, winning 15 of their last 17 games. Despite Charlotte's recent dominance and advantage at home, LA Tech took two of the three games in the series.
Game One:
The Bulldogs took the early lead in the second with a two-run homer, a lead they held to the bottom of the fourth. The 49ers went on a scoring spree in the fourth, picking up five runs. These runs came off an RBI double from Josh Madole, a two-run RBI single from Jake Cunningham, an RBI single from Cam Fisher and an RBI double from Jack Dragum. With this, Charlotte took a 5-2 lead.
Charlotte further added to their lead with four runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Fisher hit a two-run homer to bring his RBI total to three on the day, while Madole had a two-run RBI single in the sixth to also bring his RBI total to three and give the 49ers a seven-run lead.
LA Tech had a single run in the top of the seventh, but Charlotte answered as Will Butcher and Kaden Hopson in the next frame with sacrifice flies to bring two more runs across the plate. The 49ers closed out the Bulldogs to take an 11-3 victory.
Spencer Giesting, who came in during the second inning, was unstoppable from the mound, pitching seven innings allowing four hits and a single run in 109 pitches.
Game Two:
LA Tech took an early 2-0 lead with an RBI single from Cole McConnell and a fielder's choice. Charlotte tied it up with two runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, making it 2-2.
The Bulldogs put up six runs in the next three innings while Charlotte had just a single run. Charlotte held LA Tech to no runs and just a single hit in the top of the ninth but could not get anything going in the next frame. The 49ers dropped the second game of the series 8-3.
Cunningham was the only 49er to put up multiple hits. David McCabe and Dragum were the only batters with RBIs. McCabe had an RBI single while Dragum recorded an RBI off a sacrifice fly.
Game Three:
The series finale saw Charlotte honor their seniors Jackson Boss, Matt Brooks, Colby Bruce, Will Lancaster, Madole, Quinton Martinez, Michael Oh and Sydney Pike.
LA Tech quickly put up seven runs and three hits in the first frame alone. Charlotte didn't do much in the bottom of the inning, recording a single hit before LA Tech closed out the first with a double play off the bat of Madole.
The second and third innings were back and forth, with both teams recording a single run in the second and three runs in the third. In the seventh, the Bulldogs added to their lead with three runs while the 49ers answered with a single run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough.
McCabe was without question the player of the game for the Niners. In his five at-bats, he had three hits and two home runs. He put up four of Charlotte's five RBIs with the two homers.
Hopson, along with McCabe and Cunningham, was one of three 49ers with multiple hits. Cunningham was the only other 49ers with an RBI, which came in the second when he hit a solo homer to get the team on the board.
Next Up:
Charlotte is set to face Louisiana Tech again in the first round of the C-USA Championship tournament on Wednesday, May 25, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Following the series, the Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed in the C-USA tournament, while Charlotte sits at the No. 7 seed. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
