The Charlotte football team found their first season loss, coming against the University of Maryland Terrapins 38-20 on Saturday, Sept. 9.
After taking a 14-point advantage early, the 49ers could not hold off the Terrapin offense.
"The first three quarters were lights out; we're playing a Big 10 East team," said Head Coach Biff Poggi. "They're a very good football team. We had a two-touchdown lead early, and then we made them earn nine points like they were climbing Mt. Everest. Our defense just had to play too much."
Charlotte moves to a 1-1 record, while Maryland moves to a 2-0 record.
First quarter
After a few quality rushes, Jalon Jones connected with Jairus Mack for a 48-yard touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead.
On Maryland's first offensive play of the game, freshman Demetrius Knight II intercepted Taulia Tagovailoa and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown. In just three minutes and 20 seconds, Charlotte was out to a 14-0 lead.
The rest of the quarter was controlled by both defenses as Charlotte and Maryland struggled to get anything going offensively.
Second quarter
Maryland's offense got going in the second as they were driving in the red zone. An incompletion on third down set up a field goal for the Terrapins to narrow Charlotte's advantage 14-3.
On the next Charlotte drive, Jones hit Jack Hestera for a 28-yard completion. However, the play went under review and was called incomplete, stalling the momentum for Charlotte.
Maryland started their next drive nicely as Tagovailoa completed a pass to Roman Hemby for 37 yards. The Charlotte defense remained stout and held the Terrapins to a field goal to narrow the deficit to 14-6.
Charlotte again couldn't get anything going offensively and had to settle for a punt. With a minute left in the half, Maryland started their drive. With nine seconds left, it looked like Maryland scored a touchdown, but an offensive pass interference called back the score. Maryland settled for another field goal to be down 14-9 at halftime.
Third quarter
The Terrapins picked up where they left off after halftime, quickly getting into the red zone. On fourth and goal at the one-yard line, Billy Edwards Jr. rushed for Maryland's first touchdown to give the Terrapins their first lead 17-14.
Maryland's defense continued to lock down the Charlotte offensive and forced a punt. Maryland found themselves once again in the red zone. The Charlotte defense stepped up as Kameron Howard picked off Tagovailoa for Charlotte's second interception.
Charlotte's offense still struggled and quickly had to punt.
Fourth quarter
Maryland's offense capitalized off their defense as Colby McDonald broke loose for a 23-yard rushing touchdown to give the Terrapins a 24-14 advantage.
Charlotte, needing some momentum on offense, found it as Jones broke away for a 48-yard rush. However, the drive was cut short when Donnell Brown intercepted Jones.
Maryland's offense worked quickly off the turnover, and Tagovailoa hit Kaden Prather for a 40-yard touchdown.
The 49ers, urgently needing a score once again, were unsuccessful as Jones fumbled on a rushing attempt, giving the Terrapins the ball back. Hemby finished off the drive for Maryland for a 15-yard touchdown. Maryland led 38-14.
The 49ers made a switch at quarterback, putting in Trexler Ivey. Ivey gave the spark the offense needed, leading Charlotte down the field where Joachim Bangda rushed to score a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed for the 49ers, and Maryland closed the game 38-20.
Up next
Charlotte travels back to Jerry Richardson Stadium to take on the Georgia State University Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 16. The 49ers defeated the Panthers last year in Atlanta and will look for another win against the familiar foe. The game will be streaming live on ESPN +.