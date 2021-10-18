The Charlotte 49ers are close to leaving Conference USA for the American Conference after UCF, Cincinnati and Houston left for the Big 12.
On Monday evening, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported that six schools are expected to send applications to join the AAC. Those schools include FAU, Charlotte, UTSA, North Texas, UAB and Rice. All of the programs are expected to send applications this week and be accepted, according to Thamel.
Sources: The American Athletic Conference is expected examine expansion this week, with six schools expected to send applications. The AAC is expected to receive an application from – FAU, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB this week. 1/2— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 18, 2021
This will make the AAC a 14-team league in both football and basketball, according to Thamel.
The pieces to give the 49ers a path to the AAC started to fall in place when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC in late July. Rumors have been swirling for the better part of a month that Charlotte could be the move. At the moment, the 49ers appear to have a new home finally. According to Thamel, the fees for leaving C-USA will be around $3 million for each school.
If the deal becomes official as expected, the 49ers will enter a new era that will bring them into a different spotlight.
In 2019, the American Conference signed a 12-year TV deal with ESPN that began at the start of the 2020-21 school year. According to Thamel's full article about the move, new member schools will receive more television money. In 2016, the Virginian Pilot reported that C-USA schools' TV revenue declined by $200,000 per school. In 2018, CBS Sports reached a five-year deal with the conference.
The 49ers have been one of the top programs in C-USA across the board in recent years, as the football team made its first-ever bowl game in 2019 and currently have a 4-2 record in 2021. The 49er baseball team and men's soccer team made an NCAA tournament appearance last season, the men's cross country team also made a tournament appearance, which was their first in school history. The women's basketball team made a trip to the NIT after just missing out on the Big Dance.
According to the Action Network's Brett McMurphy, there are hopes the new look league starts play in 2023.
AAC to add Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB & UTSA w/hopes to begin play in 2023, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report Yahoo. Latest on conference realignment's musical chairs: who spoke w/MW; C-USA’s failed merger, give me Liberty? & other infohttps://t.co/A21Y3KqPNc— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 19, 2021
Note: This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
