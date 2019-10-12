Charlotte defeated Southern Miss 4-2 behind an offensive onslaught fueled by Jamie Fankhauser, Julia Patrum, Ashton Mckane and Julia Grainda.
“I thought we carried on from our road trip. We’ve been playing well on the road [but] unfortunately we’ve been on the road, so our fans haven’t seen us,” said Charlotte Head Coach John Cullen. “It was nice to get back home [and] it was nice to score four goals.”
The 49ers wasted no time getting on the board and establishing an offensive rhythm in the first half. In the 16th minute, Frankhauser shot from just inside the box, but the Golden Eagles’ goalie Kendell Mindnich deflected her shot. However, Grainda picked up the deflection and passed it back to Frankhauser, who connected on her follow-up shot attempt to give the 49ers a 1-0 edge.
Later in the first, Patrum weaved her way through and around the Southern Miss defense and connected on a shot to extend the 49ers’ lead to 2-0.
However, despite being down 2-0 early, the Golden Eagles did not let up. In the 36th minute, the 49ers were threatening to extend their lead to 3-0, but the Southern Miss defense gained possession and quickly initiated their offense through junior forward Hailey Pohevitz.
The 49ers were reeling to transition into their defensive set, and Pohevitz capitalized with a goal from point-blank range to trim the 49ers’ lead to 2-1 at the end of the first half.
Out of the halftime break, the Charlotte offense picked up right where they left off. Patrum threaded a pinpoint pass through the teeth of the Golden Eagle defense to Frankhauser, who capitalized on the pass by placing a shot just out of reach of Mindnich and into the back of the net.
“It’s nice to see people like Jamie Frankhauser get two goals,” said Cullen. “She’s having a great season for us.”
Then, in the 66th minute, Patrum lofted an arching pass over the top of the Golden Eagle defense to Ashton McKane for the 49ers’ fourth goal of the game.
“Southern Miss generally doesn’t give up four goals. They’re a hard team to score on, they get numbers back behind the ball,” said Cullen.
The 49er goal count could have been significantly higher had it not been for the hustle and quality play of Mindnich, who saved four goals.
The Golden Eagles attempted to put together a comeback as Pohevitz got loose for her second goal of the game in the 77th minute, but Charlotte was able to ward off the Golden Eagles and clinch the 4-2 victory.
“If you watched us play tonight, everyone contributed to that victory,” said Cullen.
The 49ers look to extend their four-game win streak at home on Sunday, Oct. 13 against Middle Tennessee at 1 p.m.
