Charlotte comes back home after a hard fought loss against James Madison 74-79. The Niners hope to gain their first win of the season when they take on the Davidson Wildcats. This will be one of the toughest tests that Charlotte faces this season. In a pregame interview, Charlotte Head Coach Ron Sanchez spoke very highly of the Wildcats. He stated that they are going up against a team that is “very complete.” The Charlotte 49ers led by Sanchez look to pull off a big upset tonight against Davidson as both programs look to gain their first win of a young 2019-20 basketball season.
Charlotte 49ers player to watch
Jahmir Young
Young is one of the many new faces of the program and had a strong debut against James Madison. In that game, Young scored 16 points and was active in the paint by grabbing six rebounds. He also contributed defensively as well with two steals. The combination of his shooting ability and rebound grabbing can be very helpful against a tough Davidson program.
Davidson Wildcats player to watch
Luke Frampton
The returning sophomore was very efficient on the offensive side of the ball against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 8. Frampton put up 18 points and shot 62.5 percent from behind the three point line. His size and length gives him the ability to shoot over smaller defenders, which can pose a threat to Charlotte defensively. Framptons length also gives him a defensive advantage. In the 2018-19 season he averaged just under one steal per game.
Keys to the game
Keep turnovers down
During the interview, Coach Sanchez was encouraged by how well the team was taking care of the ball and limiting the number of turnovers they had. The Niners did a good job taking care of the ball against James Madison, only committing 12 turnovers. When going up against a talented offense like Davidson, it is very important that Charlotte keeps the turnovers to a minimum and force turnovers on defense. Taking care of the ball against Davidson by who can run up the score in a hurry is very important if they want to defeat the Wildcats.
Defend the perimeter
Davidson has historically been known for being a good team from behind the three point line. Last season, the Wildcats shot 35 percent from three, which was ranked 140 out of 353 total teams. If the Niners can defend the three point line well and limit the number of three point shots from Davidson, they could have a very strong chance at pulling off the upset over the Wildcats.
The Charlotte 49ers takes on the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. inside Halton Arena.
