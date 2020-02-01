After hitting a bump on the road on Thursday, Jan. 30, the Charlotte 49ers look to get a bounce-back win as they play at Southern Miss on Saturday, Feb. 1.
With the season coming to a close soon, Charlotte will be looking for an important road win. The 49ers have struggled on the road with a 2-7 record as a visitor.
Southern Miss has struggled as of late, losing their last two games. On top of that, the Golden Eagles are 6-16 overall and 2-7 in Conference USA.
Even though the 49ers have hit some bumps in the road, the season is far from over. Charlotte only sits fourth in the C-USA standings.
Charlotte struggled in their last outing with a 72-59 loss at Louisiana Tech. Despite the loss, the 49ers were only down by four at halftime.
Players to Watch
Cooper Robb, Charlotte: The sophomore only averages 5.4 points a game, but has been a strong bench player as of late. Robb scored 13 in Charlotte’s last game. He went four of five from the field and made a career-high of four three-pointers. Averaging 1.7 steals a game, Robb is a positive addition on defense as well and can be a key for a 49er win.
Jordan Shepherd, Charlotte: The junior has been an elite scorer for Charlotte all year long but struggled in his last outing with just nine points. That was the first time he had failed to hit double-digits since Jan. 11. Shepherd has only scored in the single digits in back-to-back games once this season, so the Oklahoma transfer is bound to have a bounce-back game for Charlotte.
Gabe Waston, Southern Miss: The sophomore is leading the Golden Eagles in scoring with 13 points per game. Waston has become quite the scorer and scored a season-high 27 points just last week against UAB. He will be a deep-ball threat for Charlotte as well. Waston can hit the three when needed.
Keys to a victory
Shutdown the Southern Miss offense early
The 49ers were in their last game until late in the second half. LA Tech ran away with it with a few impressive plays. If the Charlotte defense can lock up the Golden Eagles’ shooters early, Charlotte might get rid of their road woes.
Get back to the basics on defense
The 49ers let LA Tech score over 70 points, which is rare for Charlotte’s opponents this year. Expect Sanchez to fix some underlying problems on defense and get the 49ers back on track. Charlotte ranks 36th in scoring defense.
Charlotte is looking to avenge a 63-60 loss from last year against Southern Miss. The game will take place at 3 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.