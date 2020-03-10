After playing nationally-ranked East Carolina over the weekend, Charlotte has another tough task ahead of them.
The 49ers (8-8) are playing at NC State on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m.. The Wolfpack (13-2) are currently ranked ninth in the nation. This is the second nationally-ranked team Charlotte has played this season.
Charlotte will be looking to break a four-game losing streak. However, four Charlotte hitters had batting averages above .333 over the weekend.
Players to Watch
David McCabe, Charlotte: The freshman had a .364 batting average over the weekend and had three hits on Sunday. The 49ers will be up against one of the best pitching staffs so far this season so a big game game from the young slugger will be important.
Patrick Wheeler, Charlotte: Wheeler has been an improved hitter for the 49ers and is coming off a series where he had a batting average of .444. A solid and consistent hitter such as Wheeler will be vital for the 49ers.
Patrick Szczypinski, Charlotte: The junior pitcher is projected to start for the 49ers. He has gone 3-2 on the season so far. He has six strikeouts this year. It will be his toughest task of the year and will need a solid start to give the relief pitchers an easy finish.
Matt Willadsen, NC State: Willadsen will be the starting pitcher for the Wolfpack. He hasn’t had too much time on the mound this season though. The 49ers will be able to capitalize on his youth.
Keys to a victory
Limit runs early
The 49ers are going to have a tough task when it comes to pitching. NC State scored 24 runs earlier this year against Coastal Carolina. Charlotte will need to limit runs as the Wolfpack have plenty of power when it comes to hitting.
Keeping the bats hot
Even though Charlotte struggled over the weekend, they had plenty of players have good days at the plate. Players such as Wheeler and McCabe will need big hits against a top-team in the country.
The game will broadcasted on ESPN3.
