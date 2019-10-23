The Charlotte 49ers continued their losing streak Tuesday as they fell to the FGCU Eagles 1-0.
Junior Joe Brito had the first shot of the game, but his effort was saved by Eagles goalkeeper Connor Gavigan. After a couple of back and forth shots between the two teams, FGCU got on the board first in the 33rd minute. Senior Miguel Perez scored his first goal of the season that came off an assist from Alex Guichard.
In the second half, after FGCU’s first shot of the half, Charlotte had four straight shots, two of which were blocked and the other saved by Gavigan. The Eagles answered back with five straight shots of their own, none of which could find the back of the net. In the end, the Niners could not find that equalizing goal they were looking for.
This match-up against FGCU made it the fourth straight game Charlotte did not score a goal. FGCU led the game in shots with a 12-8 advantage. Senior goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had five saves in the game.
The Niners will try to break their winless streak Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. when they return home to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs.
