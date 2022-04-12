The Charlotte softball team lost their weekend Conference USA (C-USA) against Southern Mississippi from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The 49ers are now 24-16 and 5-10 in C-USA play.
Game 1:
The Golden Eagles got off to a hot start scoring five runs in the first inning, and Tata Davis got the scoring going after she hit a three-run home run. Lindsey Walljasper struggled in the first and was taken out after Maria Smith hit a two-run home run. Amelia Wiercioch came in to close out the inning, and she was successful in forcing two ground-outs and one strikeout.
After that, it got quiet for both teams, with no runs scored in the second, third and fourth innings. Morgan Leinstock was solid on the mound for the Golden Eagles, allowing three hits through four innings.
Charlotte came to life in the fifth inning as Mekayla Frazier scored the first run for the 49ers off a Bailey Vannoy single. Then, Ella Chancey hit her eighth home run of the season, scoring two runs. The 49ers were down 5-3 after the fifth.
Charlotte narrowed the gap even further in the sixth inning as Makalah Mitchell scored off a Vannoy RBI single. The 49ers hoped to tie the game in the seventh inning but came up short after Anna Devereaux struck out, giving the Golden Eagles the 5-4 victory.
Game 2:
The Golden Eagles once again started the scoring in the first inning as Destini Brown scored on a wild pitch. However, the 49ers would answer back in the third when Lexi Wagner hit her first home run of the season to tie the game at one apiece.
Charlotte's Madelyn Wright was outstanding on the mound for the 49ers. She pitched five innings allowing only two hits and one run while recording seven strikeouts.
The 49ers took hold of the game in the fourth inning, scoring eight runs. The scoring came from RBIs by Wright, Wagner, Chancey and Stacy Payton.
Wright tripled to start the scoring in the fourth. A single from Wagner and a double from Payton increased the lead to seven. To finish it off, Chancey hit a two-run home run. The 49ers won the game 9-1 to even up the series.
Game 3:
Both teams seeking to win the weekend series played an exciting game on Sunday. Southern Miss got things going in the second inning. Scout Jennings scored the first run off a Paige Kilgore sacrifice fly. The Golden Eagles extended their lead from a Natalie Taylor single that brought home Jana Lee.
Southern Miss continued where they left off in the third. A three-run home run by Lee extended their lead to 5-0.
The 49ers answered in the bottom of the third with a Chancey home run to make it a 5-1 ballgame. Charlotte looked to cut the lead even more in the fifth as a Vannoy homerun narrowed the gap to three.
With the bases loaded, Cori Henderson made it to first on a fielder's choice scoring Grace Johnson. Then, a Kourtney Gremillion RBI aided by an error at second base scored Chancey. The 49ers were down one after five. However, the 49ers could not complete the comeback and lost 5-4, dropping the series.
Record Breakers:
After Sunday's game, both Chancey and Vannoy broke Charlotte's homerun records. With ten home runs, Chancey broke the single-season freshman home run record.
Vannoy added another record to her illustrious career, breaking the single-season home run record with 16. Vannoy set the all-time home runs record earlier in the season in a game against UTSA on Sunday, March 20.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action in a three-game C-USA series against Middle Tennessee from Thursday, April 14, through Saturday, April 16. The 49ers will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to take on the Blue Raiders at the Blue Raider Softball Stadium.
