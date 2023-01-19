Charlotte Football Club (FC) confirmed the death of defender Anton Walkes on Thursday, Jan. 19, following an accident in South Florida.
Walkes was 25 years old.
Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said the news devastated the team.
"Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes," said Tepper.
"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met. Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard, both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many, and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heartbreaking time. The club fully supports all those impacted during this period of mourning."
Walkes hailed from England and turned pro in 2016. He developed in Tottenham Hotspur's academy before jumping to Major League Soccer (MLS).
Walkes spent three years at Atlanta United before being selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft. He played in 93 career MLS games.
MLS officials stated Walkes' tragic passing.
"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends, and the Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."
Due to respect for his family and friends, there are no further statements at this time.