Charlotte FC took on Orlando City SC on a rainy night in Uptown with Enzo Copetti returning from injury.
First Half
Charlotte FC got their first good chance of the match in the 12th minute with a shot by Brecht Dejaegere missing high. Following the miss, Charlotte subbed Dejaegere off due to an injury, and Justin Meram took his place.
The following scoring chance from either team came in the 37th minute when Orlando's goalkeeper made a diving save on a Derrick Jones header from close range. Charlotte had another opportunity to score in the 39th minute when the defense opened up with just the keeper in the way of a shot from Ashley Westwood, who missed the shot wide.
Orlando had a chance of their own in the 41st minute when an attempt from Ramiro Enrique nearly beat Kristijan Kahlina but instead hit the right post.
Orlando had one last chance to score in the first half when Kahlina made a save on a shot from the left side of the goal.
Second Half
Charlotte nearly broke the 0-0 stalemate when Ben Bender's goal was called off due to an offside call in the 53rd minute.
Charlotte's attack threatened again in the 58th minute when a ball from Karol Świderski was just between the goal and Brandt Bronico but instead rolled just past the reach of the keeper and out of play.
Kahlina saved another chance from Orlando with a diving save in the 64th minute.
Copetti returned to the Charlotte FC squad when he was subbed for Świderski in the 74th minute. Copetti made an impact early in his return, winning a penalty in the 79th minute. After a short stoppage before the penalty, Copetti slotted the ball just out of the keeper's reach on the right side of the goal to put Charlotte on top 1-0.
Following a foul from Copetti in the 88th minute, Orlando's Martín Ojeda scored on the free kick from long distance to make the score 1-1, which would hold until the final whistle.
Takeaways
Charlotte dominated possession with 66% possession to Orlando's 34%. Charlotte, at times, seemed undisciplined, committing 18 fouls and receiving two yellow cards.
A strong first half from Charlotte with seven shot attempts was followed up with just a second half where the Charlotte attack managed just two shots, one of which being a penalty.
Up next
Charlotte FC goes back on the road for their next match to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 2.