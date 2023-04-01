Charlotte Football Club (FC) picked up their first points at home this season with a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday, March 25.
Charlotte FC went into the game missing midfielder Ashley Westwood, forward Karol Swiderski and defender Bill Tuiloma.
Throughout the game, Charlotte FC dominated possession of the ball, having possession 74% of the time to New York Red Bulls' 26%.
First half
After a few chances to score by each side, New York Red Bulls striker Elias Manoel scored the first goal after Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne lost possession of the ball, leading to a one-on-one with the keeper.
Second half
In the 48th minute, Charlotte had a chance to tie the game up, but the Red Bulls' defense stayed strong, forcing McKinze Gaines to shoot and miss high. Following this missed chance, New York countered down the right wing forcing George Marks to make a save to keep the score 1-0.
Nuno Santos took a free kick just outside the box in the 58th minute that a Red Bulls defender deflected.
Vinicius Mello made his club debut for Charlotte, subbing for Gaines in the 68th minute. The Red Bulls subbed on Dante Vanzeir for Cameron Harper in the 78th minute.
Soon after being subbed, Mello made his presence known with a cross to Kerwin Vargas in the box, who forced a goal tying the game at 1-1.
In the 78th minute, the Red Bulls subbed on Tom Barlow and Kyle Duncan for Manoel and Dylan Nealis, followed by Charlotte's final game substitution, bringing on Ben Bender for Santos in the 81st minute. In the 88th minute, New York made one final substitution, bringing on Hassan Ndam for Omir Fernandez.
Both teams missed close chances late in the game, with Kerwin Vargas missing high on a free kick in the 81st minute, Jaylin Lindsey missing a header in the 86th minute and Charlotte goalkeeper Marks making a save in the 88th minute.
Bookings
Seven players were booked for yellow cards during the game.
In the first half, Charlotte's Santos was booked in the 36th minute, and Red Bulls defender Nealis was booked during stoppage time.
In the second half, five more players would be booked with Manoel in the 56th minute, Charlotte's Enzo Copetti in the 62nd minute, Red Bulls' John Tolkin in the 63rd minute, Charlotte's Derrick Jones in the 64th minute and Red Bulls' Duncan in the 80th minute.
The 1-1 draw brings Charlotte's point total of the season to four, one above last-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference.
Takeaways
Marks had another stellar performance in goal for his second consecutive start.
Mello needs more minutes. After being subbed on in the 68th minute, Mello brought new life to the Charlotte FC attack and delivered accurate crosses to Vargas on multiple occasions.
"I'm very happy with him. He went through tough moments last year where he couldn't play. I think he can be a significant player for us. He has many qualities," said Charlotte FC manager Christian Lattanzio.
Charlotte needs Swiderski back. Swiderski scored a goal for Poland in international play against Albania and could have provided Charlotte with extra help on the attack in this game.
Charlotte needs to remain healthy with Tuiloma and Westwood missing the game due to injury and defender Guzmán Corujo still recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season. Charlotte is forced to play some players out of their natural positions, such as Byrne playing center-back.
Next up
Charlotte FC will travel to Toronto to take on Toronto FC on Saturday, April 1. The contest is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.