Charlotte FC’s unbeaten streak came to an end on Saturday, April 20, after falling 2-1 to Nashville SC.
Forward Kamil Józwiak missed another game with an injury sustained against Atlanta.
First half
Charlotte got off to a quick start with a goal from midfielder Brandt Bronico in the sixth minute. Following the Charlotte goal, Nashville had two chances in the ninth minute from inside the box that were both blocked.
Nashville had a goal disallowed after an offside call in the 21st minute. Charlotte forward Karol Swiderski had a header saved in the 33rd minute. In the 34th minute, Nashville forward Teal Bunbury earned a yellow card for a collision with Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. There was a delay following the collision due to an injury to Kahlina; he would stay in the game.
Play resumed in the 36th minute, and shortly after, Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar scored a goal that deflected off of Charlotte defender Bill Tuiloma and tied the game in the 39th minute.
Second half
Charlotte would begin the second half with a missed header from forward Enzo Copetti on a throw-in in the 46th minute and a shot from forward Justin Meram that was saved in the 51st minute.
In the 62nd minute, Charlotte made a substitution taking off Copetti for Brandon Cambridge. Following the substitution, Charlotte defender Nathan Byrne took a shot from outside the box, which was saved. Nashville would counter with a long shot from Mukhtar, which missed wide left in the 64th minute. Following the miss from Mukhtar, Bronico would have another chance for Charlotte when his header was saved in the 67th minute.
Tuiloma missed a free kick high in the 70th minute following a foul and yellow card by Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty. Following the free kick, Nashville made a substitution bringing on Anibal Godoy for Fabrice Picault.
Mukhtar had another chance for Nashville when his shot from the left side of the box was saved by Kahlina, leading to a corner kick. Shortly after the scoring chance from Nashville, they made a double substitution in the 80th minute, bringing on Taylor Washington and Jacob Shaffelburg for Alex Muyl and Bunbury. Charlotte would make a triple substitution in the 81st minute, bringing on Kerwin Vargas, Harrison Afful and Jaylin Lindsey for Meram, Ashley Westwood and Adilson Malanda.
Charlotte midfielder Derrick Jones had a header deflected in the 86th minute from a corner kick. Kahlina made a save in a one-on-one situation in the first minute of stoppage time before Byrne gave up a penalty after fouling Shaffelburg in the box trying to clear the ball. Mukhtar converted the penalty past the outstretched hands of Kahlina in the third minute of stoppage time to put Nashville on top 2-1. Mukhtar was subbed off for Ethan Zubak following the penalty. Charlotte had one final chance to tie up the game when Jones missed a header high in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Takeaways
Charlotte had a few good chances to score after their first goal from Bronico in the fifth minute but could not capitalize on any of them. The attack did not click as it had been in previous matches. The future return of a healthy Józwiak may help boost the attack.
Kahlina gave a good performance in goal even after being involved in a collision and being down with an injury. The two goals conceded were not his fault, with one taking a deflection off a defender and the other being a penalty where he guessed the right side but could not get to the ball in time.
Copetti was subbed off of the pitch for the first time this season. He mentioned in a tweet after the game that he had an injury to his hamstring.
Up next
Charlotte FC travels to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 24, to take on Birmingham Legion FC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16. Charlotte will then travel to Los Angeles to take on LAFC on Saturday, May 27, in MLS league play.