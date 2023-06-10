Patrick Agyemang made his first career start as Enzo Copetti remained out with an injury. After trailing 3-0, Charlotte FC mounted a comeback attempt cut short by Columbus Crew.
First half
Columbus started fast, with Christian Ramírez scoring in the fifth minute following a poor pass from Bill Tuiloma, giving the ball away. Columbus added another goal in the 21st minute when Max Arfsten received the ball from Ramírez on the right side of the box, cut in and put the ball in the net.
Justin Meram found the back of the net in the 25th minute off a pass from Kerwin Vargas, but following a VAR check, the goal was disallowed due to Meram being ruled offside. Charlotte had another chance to score in the 33rd minute when Harrison Afful’s shot was saved, but Karol Świderski had his shot deflected, leading to a corner kick.
Columbus scored a third goal in the 43rd minute when Lucas Zelarayán chipped the ball over the back line finding Cucho Hernández, who scored the goal, making it a 3-0 game in the first half.
Second half
Charlotte made a substitution heading into the second half, bringing on Ben Bender for Agyemang.
Columbus stayed on the attack, having several chances early in the second half with a shot missing high from Zelarayán, Hernández having his shot blocked, and Kristijan Kahlina saving another attempt from Hernández.
Charlotte would finally get on the scoreboard with a Świderski goal assisted by Ashley Westwood. Charlotte scored a second goal two minutes later in the 58th minute when Malte Amundsen tried to make a pass to Steven Moreira but could not connect, giving the ball away to Meram in the box, who put it in the net to make the score 3-2.
Columbus quickly answered the pair of Charlotte goals, scoring their fourth goal in the 59th minute when Arfsten found Ramírez for his second goal of the match.
Charlotte made a few substitutions during the remainder of the match, bringing on Derrick Jones for Jan Sobociński, McKinze Gaines for Meram in the 70th minute, Jaylin Lindsey for Nathan Byrne in the 82nd and Brandon Cambridge for Vargas in the 82nd minute.
Charlotte nearly conceded another goal in the 85th minute when Zelarayán hit the crossbar, but Jones cleared the ball for Charlotte.
Takeaways
Charlotte registered nine shots during the match, while Columbus registered 18. This is the second game in a row where Charlotte’s opponent had at least double the shots attempted. Charlotte must limit the chances they are allowed while creating more opportunities for themselves.
While any match where the team allows four goals is not a good performance, it was particularly bad in this match for Charlotte from the very beginning, with the mistake from Tuiloma leading to the first goal as well as less-than-stellar play from the rest of the backline and even a yellow card being given to both Byre and Sobociński during the match.
Up next
Charlotte will return home on June 10 to play the Seattle Sounders in Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m.