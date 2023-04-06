Charlotte FC traveled to Canada to take on Toronto FC and picked up another point via a 2-2 draw on Saturday, April 1, at BMO Field in Toronto.
Charlotte FC was without midfielder Brandt Bronico due to a one-game suspension, and midfielder Ashley Westwood remained injured.
This game was more balanced in possession than the previous game, with Charlotte having the ball 54% of the time to Toronto’s 46%.
First half
Toronto started early, with Federico Bernardeschi scoring an Olympico in the sixth minute.
Charlotte FC had a couple of big chances in the first half from Nuno Santos in the ninth and 14th minutes but could not capitalize on either.
In the 33rd minute, George Marks made a double save before Adilson Malanda cleared the ball to keep the score 1-0.
Toronto nearly scored a second Olympico in the 40th minute, but it was called off due to George Marks being taken to the ground while the ball was in the air.
Only a few minutes later, in the 44th minute, Toronto would score their second goal off a Michael Bradley corner kick from Michael Bradley.
Second half
Facing a 2-0 deficit going into the second half, Charlotte quickly responded with a goal from Ben Bender, assisted by Kamil Jozwiak, to make it a 2-1 game.
In the 61st minute, Charlotte started substituting Karol Swiderski for Santos, followed by Toronto bringing on Deandre Kerr for Ayo Akinola in the 69th minute.
Charlotte secured the equalizer in the 70th minute with Kamil Jozwiak’s first career goal for Charlotte, assisted by Kerwin Vargas.
Toronto had a chance for a go-ahead goal from Bernardeschi in the 83rd minute, but Malanda made a tackle to prevent a shot from being taken.
Substitutions
Charlotte followed their second goal with two substitutions in the 71st minute, with Andre Shinyashiki coming on for Kerwin Vargas and Vinicius Mello coming on for Jozwiak. In the 72nd minute, Charlotte would also bring on Chris Hegardt for Bender.
Toronto substituted in the 78th minute with Raoul Petretta for Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Alonso Coello for Mark-Anthony Kaye. Toronto also substituted Brandon Servania for Victor Vázquez in the 87th minute.
Bookings
Five players were booked for a yellow card in the match, with Sigurd Rosted in the 11th minute, Matt Hedges in the 41st and Bernardeschi in the 67th for Toronto. Enzo Copetti and Hegardt were booked in stoppage time for Charlotte.
The 2-2 draw marks Charlotte’s second consecutive draw and third consecutive game without being beaten. Charlotte remains at No. 14 in the Eastern Conference.
Charlotte will travel to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake for their next match.
Takeaways
Jozwiak had a strong performance contributing to both Charlotte FC goals before subbing off. Jozwiak had yet to score as a member of Charlotte FC before this match. Hopefully, Jozwiak can build off this outing and have stronger performances for Charlotte.
Ben Bender also had a strong performance for Charlotte FC. The former first-overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft scored his first goal of the season in his first start.
Marks continues to impress. While letting in two goals, with one being an Olympico, Marks made vital saves to limit the damage and allow Charlotte to escape with a 2-2 draw bringing their point total to five on the season.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action on Saturday, April 8, when they travel to face Real Salt Lake at the America First Field.