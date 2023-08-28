Charlotte FC returned to MLS regular season play with a 2-1 win at home against Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).
First half
Charlotte FC had a couple of good chances early in the match, with Brecht Dejaegere having his shot saved in the fourth minute and Ashley Westwood missing high in the 17th minute.
LAFC had a goal called back due to an offside in the 26th minute that kept the score tied 0-0. A few minutes after the offside call, LAFC threatened again with a shot on goal that Kristijan Kahlina saved.
Following the save by Kahlina, Charlotte went on the attack with Karol Świderski receiving the ball on the left wing and delivering a ball to Westwood in the box, who flicked it past the keeper for a goal to take a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.
Second half
LAFC had a good chance to score early in the second half, but another save from Kahlina and a clearance from Świderski kept the score 1-0 in the 53rd minute.
Charlotte nearly extended their lead to 2-0 in the 61st minute when a header from Jaylin Lindsey hit the crossbar.
LAFC tied up the match in the 67th minute after Mario González received the ball on a run from Dénis Bouanga before taking a touch to beat the keeper and putting the ball back of the net.
Charlotte’s newest player, Jere Uronen, made his club debut when he was subbed on for Nathan Byrne in the 72nd minute.
Charlotte would retake the lead in the 75th minute when the keeper saved Świderski’s shot, and Scott Arfield, who was subbed on in the 73rd minute, came in to tap the ball into the net off the deflection.
Kahlina made one last save late in the game after the defense got beat in the 87th minute, keeping the score 2-1. Charlotte held onto the lead for the remainder of the match to secure the win over the defending MLS Cup champions.
Takeaways
Charlotte FC played well as a whole during the match. Charlotte held possession 63% of the match while having 15 shots, with seven being on goal.
The Charlotte defense played well, aside from a few mistakes that allowed LAFC one-of-one chances with the keeper. In the goal, Kahlina performed well, only allowing a single goal.
Up next
Charlotte remains home in MLS regular season play, taking on Orlando City SC on Wednesday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.