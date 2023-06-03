Charlotte FC traveled to Los Angeles and picked up a much-needed win, defeating LA Galaxy 1-0 after being knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by Birmingham Legion.
Due to injuries, Charlotte was missing Enzo Copetti, Kamil Józwiak, Ben Bender and McKinze Gaines.
Guzmán Corujo made his return to the lineup being available off the bench.
Going into the match, LA Galaxy was last in the Western Conference with nine points on the season, the fewest in either conference.
First half
Charlotte nearly struck early when Karol Świderski received the ball in the box and took a good first touch setting up a shot with his left foot, which was mishit and veered wide right.
LA Galaxy missed a few chances in a row, with Kristijan Kahlina making a save on a Chicharito shot from the right side and a few misses from Julián Aude, Memo Rodgríguez and Chicharito.
Charlotte FC got back on the attack with Kerwin Vargas getting the ball on the right side, cutting in and putting a shot on target that was saved, giving Charlotte a corner kick.
Both teams had a couple more chances to score in the first half but could not capitalize.
Second half
The second half started with Chicharito being shown a yellow card after kicking the ball away after being called offside.
Świderski missed high on an attempt at a free kick from just outside the box. Charlotte stayed on the attack through Vargas, with him missing an attempt high from outside the box, delivering a cross into Świderski, whose shot was saved, and another shot from outside the box missing high.
LA Galaxy made the first substitutions in the 61st minute bringing on Raheem Edwards and Daniel Aguirre for Aude and Rodríguez.
Kahlina made another save on a Chicharito shot in the 64th minute, keeping the score even at 0-0.
Charlotte finally broke through in the 73rd minute on a corner kick when Justin Meram found Świderski at the back post to put Charlotte ahead 1-0.
Following the Charlotte goal, LA Galaxy got back on the attack quickly with a Chicharito miss from a tough angle, a Tyler Boyd attempt being blocked, and a Riqui Puig miss just right of the goal.
In the minutes following the Puig miss, LA Galaxy would sub off Gaston Brugman for Dejan Joveljić, and Charlotte FC subbed off Vargas and Harrison Afful for Brandon Cambridge and Jan Sobocinski.
Chicharito was sent off in the 85th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Derrick Jones.
Both teams made one more substitution, with Charlotte bringing on Patrick Agyemang for Świderski and LA Galaxy bringing on Kelvin Leerdam for Calegari.
In the final 10 minutes of the match, both teams had chances to score, but neither team could convert, with each attempt missing or being blocked.
Takeaways
Charlotte now sits at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference with 21 points on the season.
Charlotte's backline played a good game picking up the team's first clean sheet in any competition since the U.S. Open Cup match against Orlando City on May 9 and the first clean sheet in MLS play since April 22 against Columbus.
Although Charlotte only scored a single goal, they showed life in the attack with some quality looks that could not be converted. Charlotte will need to keep the intensity in the attack going forward, with injured players making returns to give the team a boost.
Świderski was called up to the Polish National Team following the match. He will join them for the international break following the game against Seattle on June 10.