D.C. United defeated Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 29, on the road following a win against the Columbus Crew and a U.S. Open Cup win over South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Charlotte was without forward Kamil Józwiak and defender Bill Tuiloma after both were injured during the club's 4-1 U.S. Open Cup win over South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Ashley Westwood returned to the Charlotte FC starting lineup for the first time since the Orlando game.
First half
A yellow card was shown to D.C. United defender Andy Nájar in the ninth minute following a foul committed on Charlotte forward Kerwin Vargas.
Charlotte midfielder Karol Świderski had an attempt on goal that a DC United defender blocked in the 19th minute.
In the 22nd minute, Vargas missed high on an attempt.
A DC United attempt was blocked in the 27th minute.
Charlotte defender Derrick Jones committed a foul in the box in the 31st minute, and United was awarded a penalty.
After a VAR review confirmed the penalty, D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas converted the penalty to put United on top 1-0 in the 34th minute.
United defender Christian Benteke was booked with a yellow card in the 43rd minute after fouling Jones.
Second half
Charlotte goalkeeper George Marks made a save in the 46th minute.
In the 50th minute, United substituted due to an injury, bringing on Derrick Williams for Steven Birnbaum.
United goalkeeper Tyler Miller made a save off a Nathan Byrne header in the 56th minute.
D.C. United's Benteke missed a header to the left of the goal in the 62nd minute.
Jones was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute for a foul on Fountas.
Benteke missed high on a header in the 64th minute.
Charlotte subbed off Vargas in the 64th minute, with Justin Meram taking his place, making his debut for the club after being acquired in the previous week.
United's Fountas missed to the right of the goal in the 69th minute. In the 70th minute, United brought on Theodore Ku-DiPietro for Fountas.
Charlotte forward McKinze Gaines was shown a yellow card in the 74th minute after fouling Pedro Santos.
Benteke scored a goal on a bicycle kick in the 75th minute to increase D.C. United's lead to 2-0.
Charlotte substituted in the 81st minute, bringing Harrison Afful off for Chris Hegardt.
D.C. United subbed off Nájar and Mateusz Klich for Jacob Greene and Christopher Durkin in the 87th minute.
Hamady Diop, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, made his debut for Charlotte when he was subbed on for Brandt Bronico in the 90th minute.
Greene scored D.C. United's third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. With the 3-0 road loss, Charlotte dropped to 14th in the Eastern Conference.
Takeaways
Charlotte had 59% possession to D.C. United's 41%.
Charlotte needs consistency on the back line. With Guzmán Corujo still out with his ACL injury suffered last season and Tuiloma out after his injury in the U.S. Open Cup, Charlotte had to play Jones out of position on the back line. Charlotte could benefit from consistent play and a consistent lineup on the back line.
Charlotte's attack needs Józwiak. Józwiak struggled last season after coming over from Derby County but has caught his groove this season with Charlotte, and his absence was noticeable against D.C. United after his contributions in previous matches.
Next up
Charlotte is back at home playing against New York City FC in Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 6. Charlotte also faces Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews on Tuesday, May 9.