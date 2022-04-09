The Charlotte women's golf team had an outstanding performance in the Ironwood Invitational on Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5, finishing second out of thirteen teams. This was the 49ers' fourth top-five finish this season, with the last time coming in the River Landing Classic back in March.
SECOND PLACE!That's another top-five finish for the squad AND for @KaiGolfHQ at the Ironwood Invitational! We're heating up at the right time with C-USA Tournament action two weeks away!#GolfStandard | #GoldStandard https://t.co/sUtfKoMoks— Charlotte Women's Golf (@CharlotteWGolf) April 5, 2022
With one more tournament remaining in the 2021-2022 season, the 49ers are on a positive trend. While they started with a tenth place finish in the Tulane Classic in February, they followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the River Landing Classic last month.
Head Coach Ryan Ashburn shared her thoughts on the team's performance in the tournament.
"It was such a fun day," said Head Coach Ryan Ashburn. "We knew it was going to be a battle being paired with two of the best teams in the country today, and I think we did a great job holding our own. This group has been putting in some serious work the last two weeks, and it's nice to see everything come together."
Sophomore Kaiyuree Moodley led the way for the 49ers, finishing tied for third in the tournament. Moodley recorded her third top-five of the season, shooting a solid 72.
📢: Congratulations to @CharlotteWGolf’s Kaiyuree Moodley, #CUSAGOLF Women’s Golfer of the Week presented by @surfandturfgolf! 🏌️♀️⁰🏅2️⃣ | #TheCUSAWay pic.twitter.com/p8oUKiAnFx— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) April 6, 2022
Day 1:
After the opening 36 holes, Charlotte sat third on Monday. The first round of the day saw the College of Charleston, Charlotte and Campbell all tied with a 291. The 49ers followed with a 289 in the second round, while the Cougars and the Fighting Camels recorded a 282 and 286, respectively. Charlotte sat third at the end of the first day.
Jennifer Rosenberg sat tied for second with an impressive first round of 71. She then recorded a 79 in the second round, dropping her to 39th by the end of the day.
Maia Samuelsson was huge for the 49ers on the first day. She had a 73 in the first round but shot a 67 five-under second round to finish tied for first.
Day 2:
The second day saw Charlotte jumping Campbell to finish second. Moodley, who finished tied for sixth on day one, had another excellent performance, finishing tied for third. She posted a score of 215, just one behind first place.
Moodley's third-place performance is her third top-five of the season. The highest performance any of the other 49ers have had is when Rosenberg tied for seventh back in September. Samuelsson, who was tied for first, ended up finishing 22nd in the tournament.
Following a one-over 289 in round two, Charlotte finished five-over for the tournament. This put them seven strokes shy of the College of Charleston.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action on Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, to end their regular season in Argyle, Texas, at The Bruzzy. Conference USA foe North Texas will host the tournament at the Lantana Golf Club.
