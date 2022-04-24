The Charlotte women's golf team finished in a four-way tie for third in the Conference USA tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on Wednesday, April 20, having climbed five spots to finish the final round. The first two rounds saw the 49ers finish tied for seventh and eighth.
Head Coach Ryan Ashburn shared her thoughts on the team's performance.
"It definitely wasn't the week we were hoping for," said Ashburn. "The conditions were tough, and the course was just hard, but we agreed that we would send our two seniors out with a bang. The grit that they showed today was fun to watch. It's not easy moving five spots up in the final round, and they were able to do it."
The whole squad finished in the top-25, individually led by Charlotte Lafourcade, who tied for 12th. Three other 49ers tied for 19th place, with Maia Samuelsson, Kaiyuree Moodley, Kayla Bartemeyer and Jennifer Rosenburg rounding it out tied for 24th. The squad recorded a 955 in the tournament.
Day 1:
The first day of the conference tournament ended with the 49ers finishing seventh. Leading the 49ers was Lafourcade, who tied for tenth place with a four-over 76 in both rounds. She started with a birdie on the opening hole, then added a par-five sixth shooting an even 36. Lafourcade ended the day with back-to-back bogies to set her score at 76.
Moodley and Bartemeyer both recorded a 79 in the first round, tying for 26th place. Samuelsson and Rosenburg finished the day shooting an 80 in the round. Samuelsson finished posting the only birdies of the day on each side, including a two on the par-three 15th.
Day 2:
Bartemeyer led the 49ers, shooting a 79 in round one and a 77 in round two, tying her for 12th. She started with a birdie on the par-four 13th on the back nine. She tied for the most on the day.
Rosenburg shot a seven-over 79 in round two while Moodley shot an 80. Rosenburg had a pair of birdies over the final seven holes, while Moodley recorded three birdies. Lafourcade and Samuelsson both finished round two with an 82 on the day.
The team finished with 318 in this round, making their total in two days 632. At that point, the 49ers were behind UTSA at 19 shots.
Day 3:
On the tournament's final day, the 49ers put their best foot forward to finish strong. Coming into the last round eighth, they climbed up five spots to finish in a tie for third place.
Lafourcade led the 49ers with a tie for 12th. The Samuelsson, Moodley and Bartemeyer trio tied for 19th with a final total of 241.
Samuelsson had a round of 79 with three birdies, Moodley at 82 and Bartemeyer hit a birdie on par-five third in the final round. Lastly, Rosenburg tied for 24th with an 84 in the round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.